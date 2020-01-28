Speaker describes what distracted driving has cost her family

TREYNOR — Treynor High School students heard a sobering message about distracted driving during an assembly Monday morning.
Jacy Good and her husband, Steve Johnson, advocates for phone-free roads, visited the school to share their story. They were in the area to do a presentation Monday afternoon at Northern Natural Gas in Omaha and offered to speak at a school for free while they were in the area.
Good has experienced the results of distracted driving first-hand. She was on her way home from her commencement ceremony at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania, with her parents when their car was struck head on by a semi-truck. Her parents were killed, and she was critically injured.
Suddenly, the plans she and Johnson, her boyfriend of 3 ½ years, had made, including her job at Habitat for Humanity and his career in banking, were changed. Johnson got a call that night from the hospital chaplain, who told him Good’s parents had been killed in a car crash and she had been hurt. Someone from the hospital would call in two hours and let him know how she was doing.
“I pretty much spent the next two hours crying,” he said.
When two hours went by and no one called from the hospital, Johnson feared she was gone. Then, her brother called and told him she was in surgery. The doctors said she had a 10% chance of making it through the night.
Good has suffered a broken collarbone, two broken arms, a shattered pelvic bone, a broken leg and a traumatic brain injury. She was in surgery for 8 ½ hours as she lay comatose on the operating table. Her left side was paralyzed.
For the first six weeks, it was “touch and go,” Johnson said. Good experience several complications, including brain swelling, infections, etc. One infected area had to be surgically removed. Somehow, she kept holding on.
“We’d say, ‘Jace, give us a thumbs up,’ and she’d do it,” he said. “I really can’t stress how amazing it is that she’s standing here 11 ½ years later.”
Good was in that hospital for two months.
“I don’t have a single memory from that hospital,” she said.
After that, Good was transferred to a rehabilitation hospital where she had to learn how to read and how to tell time all over again. After two months there, she went home. She didn’t understand why her parents weren’t there or why they had gotten in a crash in the first place.
“Dad was driving,” she said. “He was the best driver ever.”
Good Googled her own name and found news stories about the wreck. She found out it had been caused by a high school student who was on his phone and turned left on a red light. The semi swerved to miss him and collided head-on with the Goods’ car. She also found out she had a pulse but was not breathing when a paramedic found her and resuscitated her.
“Maybe I need to be alive,” she said. “Maybe somebody needs to be telling this story, because it happens every day.”
Good started advocating for a ban on using cell phones while driving in Pennsylvania. She soon started receiving interview requests, Johnson said. She appeared on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in 2010 and later was featured as a “Hero Among Us” in People magazine, was a guest of Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon at the United Nations and was profiled on CNN’s “The Human Factor,” according to their website, hangupanddrive.com.
They went from speaking at six events in 2010 to about 70 in 2011 and now do 110 to 160 events every year, Johnson said. They have now spoken at 1,069 events in 41 states and three countries. Good’s injuries have healed, but she is unable to use her left arm or lower leg and has minor lingering cognitive issues because of a traumatic brain injury.
Unfortunately, serious crashes caused by distracted drivers have become disturbingly common.
In 2015, 3,477 people were killed in crashes that involved distracted driving and 391,000 were injured, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That’s an average of 9.5 deaths and 1,071 injuries per day because of distracted driving.
“Crashes happen all over the place every day,” Johnson said. “It’s the people in these crashes and the people who love those people who are really affected.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.