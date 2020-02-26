“I hate the word ‘bully,’ because it’s overplayed,” Chris “Shoof” Scheufele said Monday. “The more we use the word, the more the kids are going to misuse the word.”
It has become a legal term in disputes between students’ families and between parents and teachers, schools and school districts, he said.
Scheufele was the featured speaker at a bullying-prevention event Monday at Thomas Jefferson High School. The Omaha resident taught music for 10 years and quit two years ago to devote himself to public speaking. He has become a nationally recognized speaker and author of “The Big, Bad ‘B’ Word” and a series of children’s books featuring animal characters Toby the Turtle, Leah the Lion, Roy the Rabbit and Hugo the Hamster.
He gave a presentation during a school-wide assembly Monday morning, spoke to teachers and staff, held a forum with students in leadership roles and led a parent workshop Monday evening.
When it comes to bullying, Scheufele emphasizes both prevention and coping skills.
“Not everybody’s going to be 100% kind to you all the time — that’s just not life,” he said between sessions. While it’s good to teach people not to be bullies and to encourage people to speak up when they see someone being bullied, “that’s only half of the equation,” he said.
“The other half is resilience,” Scheufele said. “What you need to do is build up your resilience and know how to handle it when people aren’t kind. You’re the one that has the power to determine if that’s going to ruin your day.”
Kids don’t have to be victims, Scheufele said.
“When you get upset, you give them control,” he said.
In a discussion with freshman mentors, athletic leaders and students in National Honor Society or student council, Scheufele emphasized that they have the ability to influence other students and persuade them to participate in activities and events. One way is by offering food.
“When you can fill a need that somebody has, oh, man — they are so bought in,” he said.
If you can get a free hot dog by going to a game with your face painted with school colors, you’ll go, Scheufele said.
“Do you guys know how a small group can start a change?” he asked.
When Scheufele was teaching at a school in Texas, the principal wanted to generate some after-school activities and established a requirement that every teacher had to sponsor one club. Scheufele started the Golden Rule Ambassadors, and two students signed up.
The club had a different theme each month and lined up speakers on bullying, date rape, drugs, suicide, etc. Before long, membership had swollen to the maximum of 15, with 50 more on a waiting list.
One day, a student who was depressed and feeling hopeless wrote “I want to kill myself” on a restroom wall. Another student went to the restroom and saw the message, then wrote “you are loved – don’t do it” on a sticky note and stuck it to the wall.
“By the end of the day, all the restrooms had Post-It notes on the walls with positive messages,” he said.
Scheufele admitted he didn’t know whether all of the notes had been placed by Golden Rule Ambassadors, but he was confident that some of them had been.
The next morning when students arrived, teachers had stuck positive messages all over the walls and windows of their classrooms, he said.
Monday’s event was made possible by a classroom grant from the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation. Counselor Stephanie Ryan wrote the grant application and organized the event.
“I wanted to do a training across all areas — students, teachers and parents,” she said.
