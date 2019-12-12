“Everybody in here has the power to take the message to your neighbors about how important your public schools are,” keynote speaker Jamie Vollmer told those attending the Education Is Everyone’s Business Luncheon Wednesday at the Mid-America Center.
Vollmer is president of Vollmer Inc., a public education advocacy firm working to increase student success by raising public support for America’s schools.
He said his presentation was about “your power to change how friends and neighbors think and act about your local public schools.”
Only 25% of Iowa taxpayers have children in school, Vollmer said, “and some of them haven’t had kids in school for decades.” As a result, some Iowans are out of touch with local schools and have “funny” views of what they are like, he said.
They may have assumptions like:
• Something is wrong with the schools
• The people who work in schools are the problem
• Schools should be run like a business
As a charter member of the Iowa Business Roundtable with “an attitude,” Vollmer had all of those assumptions, he said. After he started visiting schools, he learned that schools are not like businesses, because they have to accept whatever “raw material” — i.e., students — they receive. They try to turn them into graduates who are ready for life after school, and “they do an amazing job of it.”
Schools also differ from businesses in that they depend on politicians to decide what their budget will be, Vollmer said.
“Everybody needs to see what it’s like inside the schools,” he said.
Teaching, Vollmer said, “is unbelievably hard. Most of the teachers are dancing as fast as they can.”
Some adults suffer from “nostesia” — a combination of nostalgia and amnesia — Vollmer said. They think schools would be fine if they just went back to the way they used to be.
“There’s not a single statistic where you’re not doing better than you ever were,” he said.
When he graduated from high school in 1967, the dropout rate was 47%, Vollmer said. But at that time, 70% of jobs did not require a high school education, he said. Now, all but 11% do.
He went over a list of things that had been added to what people ask of public schools during selected decades since 1900. In spite of everything that’s been added, “we have not added a single minute to the calendar,” Vollmer said.
“This list doesn’t say ‘teach my kid,’” he said. “It says ‘raise my kid.’”
Vollmer said the list should be posted on everyone’s refrigerator.
“Folks need to see what they are asking their schools to do,” he said.
Vollmer still believes that schools need to change but realizes that communities need to partner in that.
“You cannot touch a school without touching the culture of the surrounding community,” he said. “If you really want to change Council Bluffs schools, we have to change Council Bluffs.”
Vollmer asked attendees to stop saying negative things about public schools and start talking about the good things they are doing.
“Public education is a miracle — and if you exercise your power, this, for education in Council Bluffs, is a most hopeful time,” he said.
Currently, 23% of Council Bluffs Community School District graduates get a postsecondary degree, Superintendent Vickie Murillo said.
“We want to be sure we increase that number,” she said.
The school district has several programs specifically designed to help students start on a pathway to success, Murillo said.
• Early College Academy, a competitive, application-based program, gives up to 50 “highly motivated” high school juniors and seniors an opportunity to earn an associate degree at Iowa Western Community College and a high school diploma simultaneously
• TradeWorks Academy gives high school freshmen and sophomores at Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson High Schools a chance to take foundational coursework in five skilled trades at their schools and earn their first industry credential from the National Center for Construction Education and Research
• TradeWorks at Iowa Western gives students who have completed two years of TradeWorks Academy instruction at their high schools an opportunity to take college-level coursework aligned with pre-apprenticeships sponsored by participating local employers. They can earn post-secondary certificates and the first year of an apprenticeship at no cost.
• Certificate Advancement Program allows students to earn college credit and postsecondary credentials in culinary arts or the certified nurse aide program by taking classes from district teachers half days at Iowa Western.
“As our students earn their certificate, they know they have a pathway (to success), but they can also continue and get their degree,” Murillo said.
• College Credit Acceleration is available to all students at the district’s two high schools. Students who complete a total of 24 college credits with any combination of high school concurrent enrollment courses (35 are available at the high schools), concurrent enrollment courses at IWCC or Advanced Placement courses (14 are offered at the high schools) followed by a score of 3 or higher on an Advanced Placement exam can proceed to a four-year college with one year under their belts at no cost.
Some of the programs are only possible because of Iowa Western’s collaboration with the district, Murillo noted.
“That partnership is so valuable to our students and our community,” she said.
The district is “re-imagining” what public education can be, said Chris LaFerla, executive director of the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation.
“We know community support is critical to building strong schools, and strong schools are important to building prosperous communities,” he said.
LaFerla closed the program by presenting a Community Impact Award to Brandy Wallar, program director at New Visions. She has worked for nonprofit organizations for 19 years and has focused on helping people who are homeless and/or hungry for the past 15.
In a video, Wallar, a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School, stated that Council Bluffs schools unlocked her potential, and participating in ASTRA helped her realize she could make a difference.
“It took community to get me where I’m at right now,” she said in the recorded interview.
Said LaFerla, “Brandy, you are inspiring and a very deserving recipient.”
To attendees, he said, “Our district is creating programs that will make a difference and that you should be proud of.”
A list by Jamie Vollmer shows how much has been added over the past century to what public schools are expected to do.
Here are just a few of the items:
1900-1910 — Lessons in basic hygiene
1910-1940 — Vocational education, home economics, transportation for students
1940s — Business education, kindergarten, school lunches
1950s — Driver’s education, sex education
1960s — Head Start, Advanced Placement programs
1970s — Special education, Talented and Gifted programs, alternative education, drug and alcohol abuse education, character education, breakfast, expanded girls athletics mandated by Title IX
1980s — Computer education, English as a Second Language, preschool for at-risk children, child abuse monitoring, sexual abuse prevention, stranger-danger education, full-day kindergarten
1990s — Internet instruction, school-to-work programs, HIV/AIDS education, bicycle, gun and water safety instruction, conflict resolution, CPR training, dropout prevention, mainstreaming
2000s — Bullying prevention, suicide awareness, allergic reaction monitoring, summer breakfast and lunch programs, health and wellness programs, external defibrillator training, leadership training, weekend backpack programs, cyber bullying, active shooter training, sexual assault prevention, distracted driving prevention
… and many, many more.
