In a year that almost seems more virtual than real, Special Olympics Iowa will hold its annual summer games and torch run electronically.
Instead of gathering in Ames, athletes from across the state will stay socially distanced and let technology bridge the gaps.
“We are finding ways to still connect with our community and finding ways for our athletes to compete,” said Karen Whitman, marketing and communications coordinator.
Special Olympic athletes who want to compete in the games will register online and submit their best times/scores before midnight Sunday to the state office, Whitman said. They can also submit a video of themselves practicing or a recording of an encouraging message, if desired.
“We have started getting some athletes’ (submissions) already,” she said Thursday.
Participants can enter a variety of track and field events, including the 25-meter, 50-meter, 100-meter and 200-meter dash; standing long jump; and tennis ball throw (not open to athletes who can throw it farther than 15 meters). They can also demonstrate individual skills in basketball dribbling, layups, free throws and three-pointers, as well as competing on how many push-ups and sit-ups they can do.
For the dashes, competitors will submit the time it takes them to run, walk or roll their wheelchairs the designated distance.
Normally, challenges would have included swimming and team sports, such as bocce ball, soccer and tennis, Whitman said.
For the dunk, layup or trick contest, athletes should submit a video of their best basketball dunk, layup or trick. The best entries in this category will be included in a highlight video the state office will put together from materials submitted for the Virtual Summer Games.
The video will be webcast at 7 p.m. May 21 on the website at soiowa.org and on Special Olympics Iowa’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Special Olympics Iowa will also hold a Virtual Torch Run from May 21 to June 1. Participants are asked to register online and run, bike or walk any distance to support the Law Enforcement Torch Run and Special Olympics Iowa. They are invited to submit any videos or pictures taken during their participation. There is a registration fee of $30 per person, which includes a commemorative T-shirt. Those who are not participating can donate $30 and put “athlete” in the first and last name fields to direct the money to pay for a T-shirt for an athlete.
The organization was set to introduce a series of 15 online programs today, with topics ranging from law enforcement to healthy cooking, Whitman said.
