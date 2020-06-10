The Roaring 2020s are here, and the 39th annual St. Albert Benefit Auction will soon follow.
This year’s auction, with the theme, “The Roaring 2020s,” is all online.
Shoppers can begin browsing at noon Thursday at bidpal.net/SA2020. Bidding will be open from noon on June 15 to 10 p.m. on June 20.
Despite the event being online this year, Katie Flanagan, associate director of alumni relations, is confident the community will rally behind St. Albert.
“St. Albert is near and dear to many (people’s) hearts, and we will come together to support our school in any way we can,” she said.
“The mission of Saint Albert Catholic Schools, in partnership with our parishes, is to inspire our students to fulfill their spiritual, academic, moral and physical potential by following the teachings of the Catholic Church,” the St. Albert website said of the event. “The Annual Benefit Auction plays a very important role in our commitments to fulfill this mission. As our largest fundraiser of the year, the proceeds allow us to continue to offer high quality programs as well as offsetting the cost of tuition.”
The auction will feature almost 350 items, Flanagan said.
“Each item has a value, starting bid set and almost all of our silent auction items (300+) will have a ‘buy now’ price set, which is 200% of the value of the item,” she said. “For more sentimental items (class art projects) and premium items (nearly 50), we will not set a ‘buy now’ price. All premium items will be open for bidding for the entire week.”
There will also be a raffle for $10,000. Tickets are $20 each or three for $50. The winner will be announced at 7:20 p.m. on June 20 via Facebook live.
A virtual Whiskey and Wine Pull will be held, with tickets priced at $40 for whiskey and $25 for wine.
All proceeds will go to St. Albert Catholic Schools.
Supporters can also donate by clicking on “Raise My Paddle” and offering general cash donations or designating gifts for refreshing the school website or repairing the playground retaining wall and installing a drainage system. For more information, go to bidpal.net/SA2020.
