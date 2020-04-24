Nearly 100 members of St. Albert Catholic Schools’ staff and families gathered Friday at the school parking lot to show their support to the family of 8-year-old Quintin Brownfield, who was fatally injured when he was struck by a vehicle April 15 near Franklin and Carson Avenues.
The well-wishers lined up on the sidewalk along Gleason Avenue, with many sporting St. Albert colors and holding signs. There were friendly conversations as they waited for Quintin’s funeral procession. As it passed, people waved, some released balloons and some shed tears.
“It’s hard when it’s a (child),” said Deacon Vernon Dobelmann, executive director of St. Albert Catholic Schools.
He said he did not know Quintin but had heard he was energetic and friendly.
Courtney and Josh Pedersen were there with their twin sons, Henry and Jude, who were both classmates of Quintin’s, Courtney said. She said Quintin was “just full of energy” and “loved sports.”
Angel Poole said her son, Grayson, a first-grader, had played football with Quintin for two seasons.
“I like to show support for the family,” she said.
Dawn Tarbox, another parent, said Quintin was “super energetic.”
“He always had a smile,” she said. “Quintin, everybody loved him, and he loved everybody.”
Emma Carlson, a junior at St. Albert, said Quintin’s oldest sister, Gabriella, is her best friend, and she had gotten to know Quintin through her.
“We went out to eat with them,” she said. “He really liked being with his sisters – especially the younger ones. He was a little rambunctious. He was a good kid. He was so adorable.”
Tim Pearson was Quintin’s bus driver in the afternoons.
“He was ornery, but he was a good kid,” Pearson said. “They all are.”
Gary and Sandy Petry are good friends of Kent and Janet Darnell, two of Quintin’s grandparents, Gary said.
“Our two oldest granddaughters played sports with Gabby,” he said.
Said Sandy, “I’m just so glad people came out and supported them. It was a very tragic thing.”
Staff members who participated included cooks, teacher’s aides, teachers and others, she said.
Lisa Gronstal has two sons at St. Albert: Drew, a senior; and Bennett, a junior.
“At St. Albert, you pretty much know everybody,” she said. “It’s a family – and that’s why we’re here today.”
Quintin, a second-grader, started attending St. Albert in preschool and enjoyed sports, playing with friends and spending time with his family, according to a St. Albert official. He will be remembered for his big smile and happy heart.
The family had a private funeral for Quintin Friday morning and passed by the school on their way to Walnut Hill Cemetery to lay him to rest.
He is survived by his parents, Lowell Jr. and Kelly Brownfield; sisters Gabriella, Isabelle, Sophia and Presley; and many relatives and friends.
