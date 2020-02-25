The St. Albert Catholic Schools community is grieving the loss of a special little girl.
First-grader Yaretzy Aguilar, 7, daughter of Gabriela and Francisco, died Friday after a yearlong struggle with brain cancer.
School staff spread the word on Friday afternoon that she had died that morning, said counselor M.J. Nickless.
“She had a few close friends in her classroom, and it was very, very difficult for them,” she said. “They needed some time and got up, walked around, and some read to each other. The school staff and community have all been very supportive to each other. It made a difficult situation a little bit easier to deal with.”
Counselors have been working with students since then, Nickless said.
“We have kept in very close communication with both her family and between the classroom teachers and the students,” she said.
Yaretzy will be remembered fondly by her schoolmates, Nickless said.
“Yaretzy was just a breath of fresh air,” she said. “She was just a delightful little girl who always had a smile on her face.”
Yaretzy’s teacher, Ellen Rallis, had the students make her some gifts a few weeks ago, Nickless said.
“They made some blankets and pillowcases that all of them signed,” she said. “Both first-grade classes participated in that so she would have some personal gifts.”
Since then, the staff had helped the students understand “that Yaretzy probably would not be coming back to school,” Nickless said.
Yaretzy was a Nonpareil Face of the Day on May 26, 2018 — a day after she graduated from preschool. She told photographer Joe Shearer that she would miss preschool but was looking forward to learning new things and getting to know new teachers and friends.
“(I’m excited) for my new teachers and my new friends,” she said.
Yaretzy said she loved art, and her favorite thing to do at school was color.
Visitation was held Monday at Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial is at 11 a.m. today at Corpus Christi-Queen of Apostles Church, with interment at Walnut Hill Cemetery.
