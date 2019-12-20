St. Albert parent new alumni director: 'Katie will bring energy, expertise and passion to this position'

A passion for Catholic education led Katie Flanagan of Council Bluffs to an opportunity close to home.
Flanagan began Dec. 9 as associate director of alumni relations at St. Albert Catholic Schools. She joins Kevin White, associate director of advancement; JoAnn Jensen, director of enrollment and school relations; and Deacon Vernon Dobelmann, executive director, on the advancement team at St. Albert.
Flanagan was previously employed at First National Bank, where she worked in the marketing department for five years.
“I am so excited to join St. Albert’s advancement team and to lead the school’s alumni efforts,” she said. “I am blessed to be given the opportunity to combine my experience, skills and talents with an organization that I’m truly passionate about.”
Said Dobelmann, “Katie will bring energy, expertise and passion to this position.”
Her duties will include coordinating events and updating alumni records, along with encouraging alumni to remain part of the St. Albert community after they leave the building, according to a press release from St. Albert.
Flanagan grew up in Beebeetown and attended Tri-Center Community Schools but transferred to Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart in Omaha her sophomore year. Her husband, Tim Flanagan Jr., grew up in Council Bluffs and attended Lewis Central Community Schools. She earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications at Iowa State University with an emphasis in public relations. With her job in Omaha and him working at his family’s business, Hearty Electric in Council Bluffs, they decided to settle in Council Bluffs.
While they sent their oldest daughter to College View Elementary her first year, they liked the idea of being able to have all of their children at the same location, she said. After some soul-searching, they decided to send their children to St. Albert.
Flanagan was raised Catholic, and looking back to her school days, “I realized what was important to me was the relationships I made at Catholic school.”
The couple now has four children attending St. Albert Schools and the Sheryl K. Johnson Childcare Center – daughters Tinley, 8, in second grade and Emmy, 6, in kindergarten; and sons Spencer, 3, and Henry, 8 months, at the childcare center.
“We were overwhelmed, from our first interaction on, with the caring and friendliness we consistently experienced with St. Albert parents and staff,” Flanagan said. “The welcoming, inclusive and family-oriented environment is unlike any we have ever experienced.”
Working at the school her children attend also has advantages.
On Tuesday, Flanagan had lunch with Tinley. Her daughters also stop and see her when they’re passing her office in the hall.
“That’s definitely a perk, and it warms your heart,” she said.
Flanagan feels confident her children are attending the right school.
“We’re just really blessed to have the great teachers that we have and great leadership,” she said. “This is really giving our kids the values they need to become great citizens and great people.”
