A St. Albert High School robotics team has qualified for state competition.
The school’s two teams, Thunderstruck and Ride the Lightning, competed in the FIRST Tech Challenge Superqualifier Feb. 15 in Le Mars, and Thunderstruck won a Collins Aerospace Innovate Award and was one of 12 teams that will advance to the FIRST Tech Challenge Iowa Championship Feb. 28-29 in Cedar Rapids, according to Coach Andrea Barnes.
The Collins Aerospace Innovate Award honors a team that thinks outside the box and has the ingenuity, creativity and inventiveness to make their designs come to life, according to a press release from the school. The winner is the team that has the most innovative and creative robot design solution to all or part of the FIRST Tech Challenge game.
Requirements include the following:
• The team shows respect and gracious professionalism to everyone they meet at a FIRST Tech Challenge event.
• The team’s engineering notebook must include engineering content that documents the design process and how the team arrived at their design solution.
• Robot or robot sub-assembly must be creative, elegant and unique in its design.
• Creative component must be stable, robust and work reliably.
• Robot design is effective and consistent with team plan and strategy.
The St. Albert teams qualified for the Superqualifier with their performances at the Alderaan Megaleague Championship Jan. 18 at Tri-Center Community Schools. At that competition, Thunderstruck finished third and received the Inspire Award, and Ride the Lightning finished 10th but won the Connect Award.
