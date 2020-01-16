St. Albert robotics teams head to league championships

Two St. Albert High School teams will compete in a robotics match Saturday at Tri-Center Community Schools.
The event is the Alderaan Megaleague Championship, which includes the St. Albert teams and about 25 others, according to Andrea Barnes, who helps coach the St. Albert teams.
St. Albert’s Ride The Lightning and Thunderstruck teams, who have competed in five league meets this season, will be joined by teams from Riverside, Tri-Center and East Mills Community Schools and other schools in Iowa and Nebraska, Barnes said.
The match is a FIRST Tech Challenge, which has different guidelines than the VEX Robotics competitions that are held in the area, she said. The First Tech Challenge for this year is “Skystones.”
Teams start with their robot performing certain tasks autonomously after being programmed for the competition. The robot has to pick up “sky stones,” move a foundation and park in a certain spot in the first 30 seconds of the challenge, Barnes said. Then, two drivers have two minutes to make the robot pick up stones and place them on a foundation and try to stack them into a skyscraper.
“The last 30 seconds of this part is putting a capstone in place, moving the foundation again without toppling your skyscraper and parking your robot in a specific location,” she said.
Teams also have to turn in an engineering notebook for evaluation and have their robot inspected for hardware and software, Barnes said. The top 12 teams will go on to the Superqualifier in February, and the top 12 from that will advance to the state FIRST Tech Challenge.
