Four St. Albert Catholic Schools students will have poems published in the prestigious “Lyrical Iowa” this year.
The annual anthology of poems by Iowans is expected to be released this month.
Junior Ainsley Wolford’s poem, “I’m Not Ready,” placed third in the statewide Lyrical Iowa Poetry Contest this spring and will be published in “Lyrical Iowa,” which includes poetry by middle and high school students and adults. Last year, an entry by Ainsley advanced to the national level, according to her teacher, Ann Coombs, who has been at St. Albert for about 21 years.
Also published will be “Even Summer Isn’t Perfect,” by junior Makenna Shepard; “The Watching Man,” by freshman Anna Helton; and “Society,” by eighth-grader Ayleth Jauregui-Vargas.
About 60 St. Albert students submitted entries to the Lyrical Iowa contest, Coombs said. Student contestants compete individually and are not grouped according to the size of their schools, she said. There is no theme for the competition, so entrants can choose their own subjects.
Coombs and groups of students look at students’ poems before they are entered, she said.
“We review it, and peers review it and make sure it’s ready for the real world,” she said.
Coombs, who teaches eighth-grade and junior language arts and a freshman honors class, requires her students to attempt to get something (not necessarily poetry) published, whereas other teachers allow it but do not require it, she said. She usually has at least couple students with works in “Lyrical Iowa” and some in “The Write Touch,” a poetry anthology published by the Council Bluffs Community School District that is open to submissions from students in all of the city’s school systems.
“I’m always really pleased with them,” she said of her students’ works. “They just kind of come in with a fear of poetry, and yet they kind of open up, and they really come up with some wonderful stuff.”
