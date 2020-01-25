Two St. Albert High School robotics teams will advance to the FIRST Tech Challenge Superqualifier after strong performances at the Alderaan Megaleague Championship Jan. 18 at Tri-Center Community Schools.
Snow could not hold back the invasion of robots from western Iowa and eastern Nebraska, according to Andrea Barnes, one of the St. Albert coaches.
“I am so proud of these kids,” she said. “They work so very hard for this success. The coaches were as excited as the kids.”
Thunderstruck finished third and was recognized with the Inspire Award — the top award given at FTC competitions. They were the first team selected to advance to the Superqualifier on Feb. 15 in Le Mars.
Inspire Award recipients show respect for others and are good ambassadors for FIRST programs, according to FTC materials. They are positive and inclusive, and every team member contributes to the team’s success.
The team’s engineering notebook must be high quality, thoughtful, detailed and well organized. Robot design is creative and innovative, and the robot performs reliably on the field. The team communicates clearly about their design and strategy to the judges.
Ride the Lightning finished 10th and received the Connect Award, which is given to the team that most connects with its local science, technology, engineering and math community.
The recipient of this award is recognized for helping the community understand FIRST, the FIRST Tech Challenge and the team itself. The team has a clear plan and has identified steps to achieve its goals.
Ride the Lightning will also advance to the Superqualifier in Le Mars.
Each meet includes qualifying matches, seeding, semifinals and finals, Barnes said. Each team also gives a presentation to the judges, and the evaluation of its engineering notebook goes on throughout the day.
The top 12 teams at the Superqualifier will advance to the State FIRST Tech Challenge.
