In keeping with the times and circumstances, St. Albert Catholic Schools is holding an online Scholastic Book Fair.
The sale began Monday and runs through April 26 via a link on the school website.
“This is an all-virtual site,” said JoAnn Jensen, director of enrollment and school relations. “And it is geared to all students,” from infant to high school.
There are more books to choose from than there are at a typical on-site school book fair, Jensen said. And 25% of the proceeds will go to St. Albert.
“We know that many families are struggling at this time, so if we are able to offset any accruing costs, we are happy to do so,” she said. “Books are something that everyone can use and enjoy, so for the individuals and families that are fortunate enough to be able to help our community, they can support us this way.”
Shoppers must pay online with a credit or debit card, terms state. Free standard shipping is available for book-only orders of more than $25.
To go to the book fair, visit the St. Albert website at saintalbertschools.org and click on “St. Albert Scholastic Book Fair” under “Headline News.” Once you open the news item, you can click on Shop Here, then set up an account to shop at the sale.
