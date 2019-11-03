St. Albert Catholic Schools will continue to follow Council Bluffs Community School District’s lead on weather-related schedule changes.
That includes late starts — at least for now, officials said Friday.
“If they try that, at least at first, we’ll try it,” said Deacon Vernon Dobelmann, executive director of the school system.
In that case, all children would start at 10 a.m. — two hours late for K-12 students and four hours late for the Sheryl K. Johnson Child Care Center, which normally opens at 6 a.m., he said. In the case of an early dismissal, all children would be dismissed at 2 p.m. — including those in the child care center, which normally stays open until 6 p.m.
There would be no late starts on Wednesday, which is the day St. Albert devotes most of the afternoon to professional development, Dobelmann said.
As far as late starts are concerned, St. Albert will have to see if snow removal on the long, steep hill on Gleason Avenue approaching the school is adequate, Dobelmann said.
“We may have to re-evaluate whether that works for us,” he said.
“Most years, they’ve been pretty consistent about getting it cleared once, if not twice, before school starts,” said JoAnn Jensen, director of enrollment and school relations. “Last year was probably the worst, as far as people starting up the hill and sliding back down.”
In addition, St. Albert has students coming from a larger area than Council Bluffs Community Schools do, Jensen said.
“We reach students all the way from Missouri Valley to Glenwood and east, and one of our buses goes to Glenwood and back twice a day,” she said. “We have a good reach, so weather could be different from the north to the south.
“We have a few that come across the river,” Jensen said. “No one that I’m aware of comes over an hour.”
Still, the vast majority of the school’s students live in or around Council Bluffs, she said.
