The Hamburg Community School District will have to wait a little longer to find out whether it can reopen a high school this fall after not operating one for nine years.
The Iowa State Board of Education considered the district’s request for reaccreditation Thursday but deadlocked in a 4-4 vote, with one member absent, according to Staci Hupp, communications director for the Iowa Department of Education. Member Mike Knedler of Council Bluffs made a motion, seconded by Angela English, that the board approve Hamburg’s request to open a high school. However, after discussion, English voted against the motion, along with board members Mike Bearden, Joshua Byrnes and Mike May. Brooke Axiotis, Bettie Bolar and Kimberly Wayne joined Knedler in voting for approval.
The person absent was Mary Ellen Miller, who voted in favor when the school district presented a similar request on March 28, 2019, but it is not known how she would have voted Thursday.
The board voted to hold a special meeting in February to reconsider the request but did not set a date. Members weren’t scheduled to meet again until March, but Hamburg Superintendent Mike Wells told them March would be too late to recruit teachers for the proposed high school, Hupp said in an email.
“We appreciate the State Board of Education taking the time to reflect on how this decision will impact all small schools in Iowa,” Wells said in an email after the meeting. “We have an opportunity to create a new model of education for Iowa that will allow towns of 1,000 people to maintain high schools … I appreciate their willingness to give up their time and schedule a second special meeting to specifically address this issue.”
The Hamburg Community School District Board of Education argued mainly that 1) it should have the right to decide what grades it should offer based on the principle of local control; 2) Hamburg Community School District is financially sound and has qualified personnel; and 3) the school is the key to recovery for flood-ravaged Hamburg.
“All students, regardless of their location in Iowa or economic situation, should be afforded the right to be educated within their own community without undue hardship,” the Hamburg board said in a document submitted to the State Board for the meeting. “The Hamburg School Board feels strongly that an undue burden is placed on our high school students because they are denied educational opportunities which can be offered in our community.
“The decision to allow Hamburg to have a high school should be based on three factors: 1) the decision of locally elected decision-makers (i.e., the Hamburg School Board) who believe it is in the best interest of students to have a local high school; 2) the financial position of the school; and 3) the ability of the school to have a highly qualified professional staff that meets the standard set by the Iowa Department of Education.
“Hamburg meets and exceeds these requirements and thus has a legal basis for making a local decision to have a pre-K-12 school system … Iowa has an opportunity to create a unique educational model following the legislative intent which has been established recently. Recent approval of online learning opportunities, funds for sharing teachers and administrators and an openness to think creatively allows rural schools to work together to preserve their local schools and communities, rather than the continual push to urbanize our state.”
The materials submitted by the Hamburg School Board went on to show 1) Hamburg High School curricular offerings for the 2020-21 schoolyear; 2) financial records that support its stability; and 3) career academies and educational opportunities.
Hamburg closed its high school in 2011, when it began a whole-grade sharing arrangement with the Farragut Community School District. For five years, Hamburg sent its high school students to Farragut, and Farragut sent its middle school students to Hamburg. In 2016, Farragut Community School District was dissolved because of a “negative unspent balance,” according to the document submitted to the State Board.
“At that time, Hamburg could have moved the high school to town, but we did not have the necessary facilities to have career-technical classes,” the school district’s document stated.
That’s when Hamburg high school students started tuitioning out to Sidney and open-enrolling to Shenandoah, Tabor and Essex. Hamburg’s tuition agreement with Sidney will expire at the end of the current school year.
“Over the past three years, we have added a science laboratory, consumer science room, greenhouse and industrial arts building,” Hamburg’s document said. “Hamburg has the necessary facilities to be a fully accredited high school and to offer state-of-the-art programming for students.”
Under the tuition agreement, Sidney receives all of the state per-pupil funds, student fees and transportation. However, Hamburg is required to provide transportation to and from Sidney for all tuition-in students. Hamburg does not receive funds for transportation, which costs about $30,000.
“The district has only two options for tuition agreements, because we are flanked on the west by Nebraska and Missouri to the south,” the school district’s materials stated.
Wells commented on this after the meeting.
“We are in a take-it-or-leave-it situation, with no viable options,” he said. “We can threaten not to transport the students and let them provide their own transportation, but that would cause stress on our poorest families, and they don’t need it.”
“We would like to work out an agreement that allows us to keep enough money to pay for the transportation costs, if the state does not approve our high school,” Wells continued. “We hope that our sharing partner will reconsider the transportation issue.”
The district’s next step is to work with the Department of Education to answer any questions about its scheduling or career academies, Wells said.
“The Department of Education has been very supportive and have worked hard to do what is best for our students,” he said. “I appreciate their effort and want to identify any red flags and address them prior to the February board meeting.”
