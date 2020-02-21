State board denies Hamburg request for high school

The Iowa State Board of Education unanimously defeated a request by Hamburg Community School District to reaccredit the district’s high school during a special meeting Thursday.
Mike Bearden made a motion to approve the request, which was seconded by Mike Knedler of Council Bluffs; but when a roll-call vote was taken, all board members voted against it.
Hamburg-Essex Superintendent Mike Wells said afterwards he was disappointed, but not surprised.
“I was surprised it was 9-0, but I wasn’t surprised by the outcome,” he said. “If you look at the state report they sent out, it was very one-sided. They didn’t recommend that the board approve it. They just didn’t feel that 50 to 60 kids was enough for a high school.”
Wells said he thought the board was fair, though.
“(Board member Mike Bearden) drove over 200 miles to come down and see us,” he said. “It said a lot about him as a board member and as a person that he did that. Before he was going to vote, he was going to see for himself what we were doing.”
Wells said Hamburg would continue to share some teachers with Essex and try to negotiate a new tuition agreement with Sidney Community School District, since the current one expires at the end of the school year.
“It’s unfortunate that, in Iowa, a local board can’t decide to have a high school,” he said. “The high school determines whether a lot of people (displaced by the flood) come back or not.”
During his presentation to the board, Wells said Hamburg help establish a career academy.
“That is exactly the push of our governor,” he said.
Wells said he felt the way the state divided Farragut Community School District after it was dissolved was unfair.
“Our district feels, even from the beginning, we were put at a disadvantage,” he said.
Since 2015, Hamburg has not had any “major” compliance issues, Wells said. He noted that Marnie Simons Elementary and Hamburg Middle School both received “Commendable” ratings in the latest Iowa School Performance Profiles.
As far as falling enrollment, Hamburg is not unique, in that regard, Wells said.
“All of southwest Iowa has declining enrollment,” he said.
Kim Ashlock, a Hamburg alumna, said her family had moved to Nebraska City, Nebraska “because we knew Iowa was slowly closing all our smaller schools.” They later moved back to Hamburg, and their children went to Sidney schools. She said officials there refused to acknowledge that her son needed extra support, and he flunked every core class the first semester.
“Everything I asked them to do, they did the opposite,” she said.
When they talked to Wells, he was much more accommodating, Ashlock said.
“He coaches, he fixes things, and he knows practically every student by name,” she said. “He not only welcomed our child, he welcomed our family.”
Ashlock said an education in Hamburg is “far more than just paper and pencil. They are building a house for a flood family, learning how to do things with their hands.”
The board also heard from Dylan Barrett, a student from Hamburg who was disappointed that he could not attend high school in his own town. Instead, he had to attend a larger school in a neighboring community.
“Why can’t it be about the kids and what’s truly best for them,” he asked. “Why do we continue to try to fit them all into the same mold?”
Dylan said he learned valuable lessons attending school in Hamburg: how to solve problems, how to work with other people and the value of work and helping others.
“I know you think bigger is better, but that’s not true for everybody,” he said.
“Our school is one of the big spokes in the wheel for recovery,” Hamburg City Councilman Earl Hendrickson said.
Sidney Superintendent Tim Hood said both Sidney and Hamburg school districts would be in danger of losing their long-term viability if they ended their partnership.
Hood said the two districts had talked about forming a joint school board at one time but had not established one.
“Our programs are already in place and properly endorsed,” he said. “We are currently thriving – both fiscally and academically.”
Hood said the average class size in Sidney is 15 students, so students are still able to get individual attention. South Page, of which he is also superintendent, has only 20-some students in high school, but they go to Clarinda half a day.
“We are very stable and growing slightly,” he said.
However, the school district’s financial condition would “decline very, very rapidly” without Hamburg and have a negative unspent balance by 2023 or 2024, Hood said.
“Please, do not put both school districts in harm’s way when you don’t have to,” he told the board.
Tom Cooley, bureau chief of school business operations at the Department of Education, was one of three state officials who tried to estimate how much it would cost Hamburg to reopen the high school. Two were former principals and two were former superintendents.
“I am an advocate for small, rural school districts,” he said. “There is a lot of emotion tied up with schools – I understand that. At the end of the day, it comes down to population decline.”
Wells said Hamburg would consider a whole-grade sharing arrangement where Sidney students went to Hamburg Middle School and Hamburg students went to Sidney High School.
Hood said families in Sidney were used to their children going to school K-12 in Sidney.
“Our kids have not had to leave the community, whereas going to 6, 7, 8 in Hamburg — that’s a hard conversation to have,” he said.
Board President Brooke Axiotis said if Hamburg tried to operate a high school and became insolvent, the Department of Education would dissolve the district — not just close the high school — and would also tell Hamburg where to send their students.
Bearden said he was impressed when he visited Hamburg’s school.
“The community’s going to put together a house for a family that lost one in the flood,” he said.
Bearden saw students making various things in hands-on activities.
“You could see that the older kids were helping the younger ones,” he said. “It was awesome. That K-8 system is awesome.
“My fear is really what (happens) if you go to a high school and in two or three years, it’s in trouble,” Bearden said. “Then we end up having to do what we did with Farragut, and that was not fun at this table. It scares me. It’s all in or all out.
“You’re never going to get a love fest with Hamburg and Sidney, but I think you need each other,” he said.
Bearden said he thought there would be a start-up cost with reopening the high school but not as much as it would if the district built a new school.
There would be increased staff costs, Cooley said.
“Counselors, TAG and at-risk would need expansion,” he said.
That would mean adding and/or reassigning staff, Cooley said.
Amy Williamson, bureau chief of school improvement with the Iowa Department of Education, added that the district would also need another administrator, since it only has one.
“I supported this a year ago, because I thought the community understood the risk,” said Mary Ellen Miller, who participated via telephone. “Now, I’m not sure.”
Hamburg would be putting its district at risk for the sake of having its own high school, when Sidney is only eight miles away, Miller said.
“You’re not talking about a real distance like some districts are struggling with,” she said. “We cannot afford to have schools every eight miles.”
“I’m very much concerned about your plan — both financially and instructionally,” Mike May, who also participated by phone, told Wells. “We have a (teacher) shortage in almost every area now. It’s going to be very difficult for you to find instructors.
“I have passion about education, as many of you do,” May said. “Dr. Wells, I can hear in your voice the passion you have for education. Thanks to everybody for the input you’ve given us on this issue today.”
Said Axiotis, “maybe you guys are willing to gamble and risk everything you have, but I’m not sure we are.”
Fez Zafar, a student who is a non-voting member of the board, thanked Hamburg students and parents for attending the meeting.
The board considered the district’s request for reaccreditation of the district’s high school on Jan. 23 but deadlocked in a 4-4 vote, with one member absent.
Hamburg closed its high school in 2011, when it began a whole-grade sharing arrangement with the Farragut Community School District. For five years, Hamburg sent its high school students to Farragut, and Farragut sent its middle school students to Hamburg. In 2016, Farragut Community School District was dissolved because of a negative unspent balance.
