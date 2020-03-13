The Iowa High School Speech Association Executive Committee voted Thursday morning to cancel all state speech contests scheduled for Saturday, according to a press release on the association’s website.
The All-State Festival on March 30 at University of Northern Iowa is also cancelled.
“These changes were made for the health and safety of our students, coaches, judges and the host schools,” the press release said. “The IHSSA agrees that safety is the number one priority. The Executive Committee believes that the dramatic changes over the last 24 hours and the ever-changing landscape surrounding the COVID-19 virus warranted cancellation of the state contests. The Executive Committee discussed and reviewed comments and concerns that were sent in by our member schools in the past few days.”
In southwest Iowa, the state competition was to be held at Abraham Lincoln High School, where teachers and students were gearing up to host the event, according to Principal Bridgette Bellows.
“Dirk Waller and many others in our school community spent countless hours in preparation for the IHSSA State Speech Contest,” she said. “I am extremely grateful to Mr. Waller for all of his work and very proud of our students for their dedication in preparation to compete at this level. We are, of course, disappointed about the cancellation of the event but support all decisions that are made in the interest of the safety of our students, staff and visitors to our school.”
It doesn’t have to be the end of the season for speech students, though, the release from the IHSSA stated.
“We encourage local schools to hire judges to review and rate their students,” the release continued. “Any student who is selected as an All-State speaker will receive a medal and recognition. Schools should contact the IHSSA to report All-State honorees. We ask local contests be completed before the end of the school year. Thank you for your understanding and patience during this difficult process.”
Speech students and coaches at other schools were also looking forward to the event.
“We are disappointed but understand why this decision was made for the safety of everyone,” said Brian Peterson, speech coach at St. Albert High School. “We are confident that we will be able to have the students perform eventually in front of judges, perhaps in a small setting, and receive the ratings they have worked hard for. We just are uncertain when that will be, at the moment.”
