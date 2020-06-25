The Iowa Department of Education released new guidelines for schools Thursday, clearing the way for schools to resume all activities on July 1 while following health and safety guidelines.
“Most important to share is that the state is supporting and intending for school districts to open for student attendance in the fall,” Lewis Central Community School District Superintendent Eric Knost said in a message to staff and families. “They have also provided guidance pertaining to reasonable mitigation efforts to make our return as safe as possible.”
Most Lewis Central families who responded to a district survey said they were planning for their children to attend school again this fall, Knost said in his message, reiterating an earlier report.
“Since that time, our year-round staff have returned to work, our (Lewis Central Lucky Children) summer program is up and running, summer baseball and softball are underway and additional activities will be allowed to return beginning July 1,” he said. “We have applied all suggested and required mitigation efforts to these programs, and we feel they have been effective.”
“We will use the guidance released today as we continue the process of creating plans for next year,” Council Bluffs Community School District Vickie Murillo said in a prepared statement. “I will update our school community on these plans by July 15.”
According to the state announcement, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “does not recommend that schools screen students and staff upon entering the building. One symptom is not necessarily indicative of communicable disease. Some individuals may be ill and have no symptoms.”
The guidelines also state, “Requiring face coverings for all staff and students is not recommended. Allow the personal use of cloth face coverings by staff and students” while teaching respect for individuals’ personal decisions to use or not use face coverings.
The document advises schools to provide personal protective equipment and training to staff members with a “medium to high risk” of exposure based on job-related tasks. In addition, it states that schools should have a plan in place on what to do if a student or employee gets sick.
The document authorizes school boards to close schools, if they have an outbreak and if Gov. Kim Reynolds proclaims a public health disaster.
The guidelines repeat familiar precautions like washing hands for more than 20 seconds, using sanitizer that is 60% alcohol, posting signs on how people can stop the spread of illness, staying home when sick and consulting a health care provider, etc. They include warnings for schools to maintain confidentiality regarding people’s health conditions and to have a plan for the routine cleaning of facilities, high-touch surfaces, cafeterias, concession stands, health offices and buses according to guidance from the CDC and state and federal regulations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.