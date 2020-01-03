To students, it always seems like there’s plenty of time when you start a break, whether it’s summer vacation or Christmas vacation. But eventually, you realize that your time off will soon be running out.
Local students are facing that reality this week and next week, depending on where they attend school.
Students in Council Bluffs Community School District resumed classes Thursday, but it’s worth noting that the district started its school year on Aug. 27 — the latest of Council Bluffs schools — and will finish it on May 28.
The calendar was planned with input from parents and staff and a recognition of likely starting dates, said Diane Ostrowski, chief communications officer.
“In 2018, parents and staff members of the school district provided input into this current year’s calendar through an online survey,” she said. “At that time, 66.8% of the respondents indicated a preference for a winter break of eight school days so that the schoolyear would end in May rather than June.
“Based on the latest survey data and in light of the fact that school can begin a little earlier the next two years — on Aug. 24 and 23, respectively — the 2020-21 and 2021-22 calendars include a winter break of 10 school days,” Ostrowski said.
Lewis Central Community School District students will have to show up on Monday. The district started school on Aug. 26 and will finish on June 2.
Rest is important for students, said Eric Knost, superintendent at Lewis Central.
“I hope this break has offered them to ability to rest, relax and avoid the typical stresses that weigh on them when school is in session,” he said. “I would encourage them to prepare for a return to the school schedule in a way that maintains healthy sleep patterns.”
“Studies show that our youth simply do not get enough rest and, while breaks are needed and appropriate, a return to school doesn’t have to be all that stressful,” Knost continued. “Being well rested can minimize stress in school-age children.”
Students at St. Albert Catholic Schools will also head back to school on Monday. St. Albert started school on Aug. 23 and will finish on May 22.
Heartland Christian School has blessed its students with the longest break in the city. They won’t start classes again until Jan. 8. Heartland started school on Aug. 22 and will finish on May 20.
Of course, the schedules may change, if weather interferes.
