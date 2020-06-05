The Union Pacific Railroad Museum First Friday program continues today with a virtual event.
“You’re staying safe social distancing at home, we’re temporarily closed to the public due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, and everyone could probably use a little cheering up,” the museum said in a Facebook post.
The museum is hosting its first virtual First Friday on Facebook, with the theme “Celebrate Summer.”
“Join us ... for a day full of interesting histories, activities to do at home, and ideas to stave off cabin fever,” the museum said. “As with our in-person First Friday, we will have stuff for all ages — some posts will be more kid friendly, some will be geared toward adults. This is a buffet: take what you like!”
The First Friday will be held at bit.ly/2XxO0L9.
