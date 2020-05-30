Food service workers at Council Bluffs and Lewis Central Community School Districts won’t get much rest at the end of their school years.
Both districts have provided pick-up meals throughout the school closures because of COVID-19, and both will offer meals for much of the summer.
The Council Bluffs Community School District Nutrition Services Department provided 103,903 meals during the closure, which lasted from March 17 through May 29, according to Lisa Stewart, director of nutrition services. That does not include holiday and weekend meals, which were provided by local churches and Food Bank of the Heartland.
“We had 50 actual serving days, as we had some days off for scheduled days off of school,” she said.
“In addition to the 103,903 school meals that we distributed, the local churches and the Foodbank for the Heartland also donated 13,738 weekend packs that contained food to help get our kids through the weekend,” Stewart said.
Council Bluffs Schools will provide grab-and-go meals every weekday at 11 sites around the district from Monday through July 31, except on July 3.
Breakfast will be distributed at Children’s Square USA and will be available from 8:30 to 9 a.m. At the other sites, families will receive that day’s lunch and breakfast for the following day.
Pick-up sites:
- Abraham Lincoln tennis courts — 12:30-1 p.m.
- Carter Lake Elementary — noon to 12:30 p.m.
- Council Bluffs Public Library — 11:30 a.m.-noon
- Crescent Elementary — Mondays only; 11-11:30 a.m. (will provide five days of meals on Mondays)
- Edison Elementary — 11 a.m.-noon
- Franklin Elementary — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Hoover Elementary — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Lewis & Clark Elementary — 11-11:30 a.m.
- Longfellow Elementary — 11:30 a.m.-noon
- Roosevelt Elementary — noon-12:30
In addition, breakfast and lunch will be served at the summer Kids & Company sites. These sites are closed to the public except those enrolled in Kids & Company.
Breakfast will be served from 8:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11-11:30 a.m. at the summer Kids & Company sites, which are Franklin and Hoover Elementary Schools.
Meals will be provided on a to-go basis and will be first-come, first-served.
Lewis Central Community School District will segue directly into its Summer Food Service Program Monday.
Meals will be distributed on a grab-and-go basis on Mondays and Wednesdays through Aug. 12 at five sites around the school district. On Mondays, each child will receive two breakfast and two lunch meals, and on Wednesdays, each child will receive three breakfasts and three lunches. Parents and guardians can pick up meals without bringing children along.
Meals are provided for children 18 years old and younger. During pickup, caregivers should give the name of the school each child attends, if the children are of school age.
There will be no meals handed out on July 6 because of the observance of Independence Day. Additional meals will be distributed on the Wednesday prior to the holiday. Normal pickup will resume on the Wednesday following the holiday.
Each location will have a Lewis Central school van and staff who will hand out the meal bags. Locations and pickup times are listed below:
• Chapel Ridge Apartments, 4506 Chapel Ridge Lane -- 10:30 to 11 a.m.
• Valley View Estates, 720 Valley View Drive -- 10:30 to 11 a.m.
• The Grove at Council Bluffs (formerly Bluffs Acres), 3200 Chippewa Lane -- 11:30 a.m. to noon
• Malmore Acres, South 37th Street and Ronald Road -- 11:30 a.m. to noon
• Kreft Primary School, 3206 Renner Drive -- 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
To file a complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form (AD-3027) found online at ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html or at any USDA office. To request a form by phone, call 866-632-9992. Mail completed form to: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Ave. S.W., Washington, D.C. 20250-9410.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.