Food service workers at Council Bluffs and Lewis Central Community School Districts won’t get much rest at the end of their school years.
Both districts have provided pick-up meals throughout the school closures because of COVID-19, and both will offer meals for much of the summer.
The Council Bluffs Community School District Nutrition Services Department provided 103,903 meals during the closure, which lasted from March 17 through May 29, according to Lisa Stewart, director of nutrition services. That does not include holiday and weekend meals, which were provided by local churches and Food Bank of the Heartland.
“We had 50 actual serving days, as we had some days off for scheduled days off of school,” she said.
“In addition to the 103,903 school meals that we distributed, the local churches and the Foodbank for the Heartland also donated 13,738 weekend packs that contained food to help get our kids through the weekend,” Stewart said.
Council Bluffs Schools will provide grab-and-go meals every weekday at 11 sites around the district from Monday through July 31, except on July 3.
Breakfast will be distributed at Children’s Square USA and will be available from 8:30 to 9 a.m. At the other sites, families will receive that day’s lunch and breakfast for the following day.
Pick-up sites:
- Abraham Lincoln tennis courts — 12:30-1 p.m.
- Carter Lake Elementary — noon to 12:30 p.m.
- Council Bluffs Public Library — 11:30 a.m.-noon
- Crescent Elementary — Mondays only; 11-11:30 a.m. (will provide five days of meals on Mondays)
- Edison Elementary — 11 a.m.-noon
- Franklin Elementary — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Hoover Elementary — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Lewis & Clark Elementary — 11-11:30 a.m.
- Longfellow Elementary — 11:30 a.m.-noon
- Roosevelt Elementary — noon-12:30
In addition, breakfast and lunch will be served at the summer Kids & Company sites. These sites are closed to the public except those enrolled in Kids & Company.
Breakfast will be served from 8:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11-11:30 a.m. at the summer Kids & Company sites, which are Franklin and Hoover Elementary Schools.
Meals will be provided on a to-go basis and will be first-come, first-served.
Lewis Central Community School District will serve free breakfast and lunch to children 18 years and younger weekdays from June 10 through Aug. 16 (except July 4-5) at Kreft Primary School and Bluffs Acres Mobile Home Park. No enrollment is necessary.
- Kreft will be open for breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. and for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Bluffs Acres will be open for breakfast from 9 to 10 a.m. and for lunch from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
A person of middle school age or older must accompany younger children. Shirt and shoes are required.
In both school districts, meals will be the same for all children, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
To file a complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form (AD-3027) found online at ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html or at any USDA office. To request a form by phone, call 866-632-9992. Mail completed form to: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Ave. S.W., Washington, D.C. 20250-9410.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.