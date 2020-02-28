Thomas Jefferson High School’s robotics teams shined at state competition Feb. 22 at Lewis Central Middle School, and a couple will advance to bigger contests.
Thomas Jefferson sent four teams to state, and Abraham Lincoln sent one, according to James Crum, robotics coach at T.J.
“Jefferson robotics had an epic day,” he said.
Thomas Jefferson Team 2501J won the 2020 Iowa VEX Robotics State Championship, along with their alliance partners, 3018A of Techna Pwn Robotics, a home school program in Council Bluffs. The pair defeated 3018E and 2501B in a best-of-three finals.
Team 2501J also won a Think Award and second place in robotic skills. Members include Brand Whitsel, Jordan Musgrave, Jared Thompson and Jaiden Belt. The group qualified for the CREATE U.S. Open April 2-4 at the Iowa West Field House and also qualified for the VEX Robotics World Championships April 22-25 in Louisville, Kentucky.
T.J. team 2501T made it to the semifinals but lost to their schoolmates on 2501J. They won the CREATE Award and qualified to advance to the CREATE U.S. Open. Members include Cassidy Powell, Colton Cumberledge, Mia Richardson, Asa Neville and Jackson Wigington.
Team 2501T was one of 60 teams in the nation invited to the Night at the Museum VEX Robotics Competition Signature Event. They competed in the contest Jan. 31-Feb. 1 at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Chantilly, Virginia, near Washington, D.C. but did not place, Crum said.
T.J. team 2501B made it to the finals, where they lost to schoolmates on team 2501J. The team also won the Amaze Award. Members include Chase Koletzke and Alysa Arthur.
Abraham Lincoln High School’s AFJROTC Robotics team 5813r team partnered with 2501A from T.J., Crum said. That pair made it to the semifinals, where they lost to the 2501J/3018A alliance, finishing in fourth place. The AFJROTC team includes Ashton Saunders, Kylee Koenig, Noah Welsh, Grace Conant, Alicia Freize, Caden Oles and Damien Schloesser. T.J. team 2501A is made up of Dawson Griggs, Jon Mortensen, Travis Calloway and Seth Eloe.
Council Bluffs elementary and middle school teams that have qualified for the VEX Robotics World Championships include the Narwhals, Jr. Jackets team 2501Z; The Jedi, College View Elementary team 51502C; and the Killer Vees, Jr. Jacket team 2501V. They qualified at the state tournament for elementary and middle schools, which was held Feb. 15 at Thomas Jefferson High School.
