A Council Bluffs teacher who was accused of assaulting a 10-year-old student has been cleared by the Pottawattamie County Attorney's Office.
An incident that allegedly occurred on Sept. 13 at College View Elementary was investigated by the school and the Council Bluffs Police Department after it was reported to school officials by the student and a parent.
Information and video evidence collected by a detective with the department’s Criminal Investigations Division was turned over to Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber. After reviewing the information and video evidence, Wilber determined that there was no criminal assault and no reason to file charges against the teacher.
The school district confirmed that the teacher, who was placed on leave during the investigation per district policy, has returned to work.
