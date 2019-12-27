Soon after students go back to school on Jan. 2, Thomas Jefferson High School will be humming with robots (as well as a lot of activity).
The Thomas Jefferson VEX Robotics Tournament will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 4 at the school at 2501 W. Broadway, with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m.
Teams from high schools in Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, South Dakota, Minnesota and Montana will compete in the tournament, according to James Crum, who coaches T.J. robotics along with Denise Hoag.
Seven Council Bluffs teams will enter the competition, Crum said. That includes four from T.J., one from Abraham Lincoln High School and two from a home school group called Techna Pwn.
The challenge will be the VEX Tower Takeover, which is played on a 12-foot-by-12-foot field, according to the VEX Robotics website. Two teams compete in matches that include a 15-second period when robots must do certain tasks by themselves, followed by a one minute and 45 second driver-controlled period. The object during this period is to put enough cubes in towers and/or goals to outscore the opposing team.
Four teams from the tournament can qualify for the CREATE U.S. Open, an international competition that will be held April 2-4 at the Iowa West Field House. The Jan. 4 tournament is not a qualifying event for the 2020 VEX Robotics World Championship, which will be held April 22-25 in Louisville, Kentucky, but the CREATE U.S. Open will be. At least two Council Bluffs teams advanced to the world championship last year.
Council Bluffs is one of the region’s hubs for robotics. Upcoming tournaments in Council Bluffs include the following:
• The 2020 Western Iowa VEX Pwnament, Jan. 25 at St. Albert High School, 400 Gleason Ave.
• Iowa State Championship, Feb. 21-22, Lewis Central Middle School, 3820 Harry Langdon Blvd.
• CREATE U.S. Open Robotics Championship, April 2-4, Iowa West Field House, Five Arena Way.
