Three Council Bluffs students have qualified for the National History Day contest, which will be held online in June.
More than 500 students from across Iowa competed in the State History Day contest, which was also held online because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Of those, 54 will advance to nationals.
Local students include Ashley Hipnar, a senior at Abraham Lincoln High School, who entered a Senior Individual Exhibit; Anna Newby of Abraham Lincoln, who entered a Senior Individual Documentary; and Emily Newby of Kirn Middle School, who entered a Junior Individual Documentary.
“This year’s competition has been a tremendous challenge in light of the coronavirus, and we are proud of our student participants, their families and teachers for making the transition to the online format as smooth as possible,” said Susan Kloewer, administrator of the State Historical Society of Iowa. “I encourage all Iowans to join me in congratulating these student historians and wishing our national qualifiers well as they move on to the next competition.”
National History Day is a year-long academic enrichment program that challenges students to research, develop and present papers, exhibits, documentaries, websites and performances about historical topics related to an annual theme. This year’s theme is “Breaking Barriers in History.”
Students compete in a Senior Division (grades 9-12), Junior Division (grades 6-8) and noncompetitive Youth Division (grades 4-5). They learn important literacy skills and how to conduct research using primary, secondary, community and statewide resources. Working individually or in groups of two to five, they develop the following attributes that are essential for future success:
• Critical thinking and problem-solving skills
• Research and reading skills
• Oral and written communication skills
• Presentation skills
• Self-esteem and confidence
• A sense of responsibility for an involvement in the democratic process
More than half a million middle- and high-school students around the world participate in the program each year.
The National History in Iowa program has been coordinated since 1994 by the State Historical Society of Iowa, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, and is sponsored by State Historical Society Inc., Principal Financial Group, Bravo Greater Des Moines, Prairie Meadows and Luther College.
