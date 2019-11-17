Three Lewis Central High School cheerleaders will be celebrating New Year’s Day in London.
In fact, they’ll be helping others celebrate by marching and performing in the London New Year’s Day Parade, which will be viewed by a live audience of hundreds of thousands and a TV audience of hundreds of millions, according to the parade’s website at lnydp.com.
The 21-member LCHS cheerleading squad, which includes students in ninth through 12th grades, cheers for multiple sports, including football, basketball and wrestling, according to Coach Liz Hytrek.
Juniors Sara Devault, Hailee Nice and Shayna Torres were invited to participate in the parade after auditioning during a Universal Cheerleading Association camp over the summer at Lake Okoboji and receiving Varsity All-American awards, she said. Three Titan cheerleaders also went for the 2019 parade.
Eight Lewis Central girls tried out, said Nice. Cheerleaders at the camp that wanted to try out were divided into about 20 groups of four and taught cheers to perform for auditions. She and Torres happened to be in the same group, but Devault was in a different one.
“They taught us a cheer and a sideline to do when we tried out and then a dance,” Nice said. “We had a couple of hours to practice. The UCA staff was all super helpful.”
The three girls will represent Lewis Central High School in London.
“It was really exciting for me and my friends that made it, but I was bummed that some other members of our team didn’t make it,” Nice said.
“It’s a really good opportunity,” Devault said.
Varsity Spirit, which sells team apparel and offers cheer and dance camps and competitions, provides uniforms, headbands and gloves for the girls, and the trip comes with lodging and most meals, Nice said. The girls have to pay for their own transportation ($3,600), souvenirs and any additional food. To raise money, Nice held a taco feed, which Glory Days helped sponsor. Devault had a spaghetti feed, and Olive Garden donated some of the food for it. Torres sold magnetic eyelashes and worked.
“I got two jobs,” she said. “I work every day at Hy-Vee now.”
Parents can go, at their own expense, Hytrek said. UCA does not invite coaches to go and furnishes its own chaperones.
The trio will leave on Dec. 26 from Kansas City, Missouri and become part of a group of 700 cheerleaders from all over the United States chosen by the cheerleading association, Hytrek said. They will arrive in London on Dec. 27 and have a couple days to rest up from their trip. On Dec. 29, they will start learning and practicing a routine for the parade.
UCA has also scheduled some sightseeing trips for them. The girls will get to visit Big Ben, Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace, the Tower of London, the House of Parliament and other attractions and see a production of the Broadway hit “Wicked.”
The parade, with the theme “London Loves Life,” will step off at noon on Jan. 1, 2020 (6 a.m. Central Standard Time). The cheerleaders — clothed in various colors, with the Titan cheerleaders in red — will march the 1.8-mile parade route, stopping frequently to perform with the U.S. cheerleading group, Hytrek said. Along the way, participants will go by The Ritz, Trafalgar Square, the National Gallery and other landmarks. Altogether, the parade is expected to include more than 8,000 performers of various kinds.
“It’s a huge parade,” she said.
The parade will be aired live in the United Kingdom, United States and via streaming outlets around the world. In the U.S., the event is carried by RFD-TV. In addition, it will be livestreamed on lnydp.com.
