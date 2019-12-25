Treynor High School Band members weren’t expecting new uniforms for Christmas, but they do hope to get them during the New Year.
The band kicked off a Cardinal Band Uniform Fund Drive the week of Dec. 9 to raise about $41,000 to purchase 100 uniforms, according to Director Jeff Schoening. The new duds will replace its current uniforms, which were purchased in 2008.
“They are starting to show their age, and the band’s growing; so we’re trying to stay ahead of it, which is always a trick,” he said.
There are currently 71 members in the band and not enough uniforms to go around, Schoening said.
“You always have to have extras of different sizes, because the uniforms won’t always match the students,” he said.
The new ones will have a modern style and won’t match the old ones, Schoening said. They will be appropriate for both marching and concert band. He hopes to have them in time for the 2020-21 schoolyear.
That includes eight or nine marching band performances for home football games and band contests, plus four formal concerts, Schoening said.
The students and music boosters have been spreading the word that donations are needed, Schoening said. Donors can sponsor part or all of a uniform.
“If a person donates enough for an entire uniform, we’ll put their name or a person they want to honor on a plaque,” he said.
The plaque will be displayed in the music department awards case.
One complete uniform costs about $410, Schoening said.
For instructions on how to donate, go to treynorschools.socs.net and click on “Band Uniform Fund Drive” under the News heading.
