Tri-Center Community School District missed the mark on a few things in fiscal year 2018-19 but with only minor consequences, according to an audit report by Nolte Cornman & Johnson.
The report was released in February and publicized in a news release last week.
The accounting firm found issues with the district’s segregation of duties, certified budget, taxed disbursements, certified enrollment and supplemental weighting.
Segregation of duties:
“In order to maintain proper internal control, duties should be segregated so the authorization, custody and recording of transactions are not under the control of the same employee,” the audit report stated. “This segregation of duties helps prevent losses from employee error or dishonesty and maximizes the accuracy of the district’s financial statements.”
The problem is not unusual in small school districts, which typically have a small office staff, said Nancy Janssen, president of Nolte Cornman & Johnson, who reviewed the auditors’ findings.
“In a small district, there are just very few that have enough people to segregate everything,” she said.
Auditors recommended the district “review its control procedures to obtain the maximum internal control possible under the circumstances.”
In its official response, the district said it would “continue to search for additional ways to separate duties, despite a limited number of employees.”
Certified budget:
The district had $9,289,735 in expenditures on revenues of $9,272,518, meaning it exceeded its certified budget by $17,217, or 0.19%. Revenues were up only 0.03% for the fiscal year, while expenditures were up 8.96%, according to the report.
The spike in expenses was partly due to the district restoring positions that had previously been cut, Superintendent Angela Huseman said.
Auditors said the certified budget should have been amended before expenditures were allowed to exceed the budget.
The district said the overage resulted from changes in reporting requirements for pension-related costs that were publicized after fiscal year 2019 was finalized.
Taxed disbursements:
The district paid sales tax on a purchase with a district credit card, according to the audit report.
It happened when school officials ordered some merchandise online, Huseman said. The total amount of sales tax paid by the district was $33.58, she said.
“We always reach out to the vendor, but some vendors don’t do tax-exempt,” she said.
Auditors recommended the district review procedures and make necessary adjustments to comply with the Attorney General’s rules.
The district said it would review procedures and try to use vendors that comply with Iowa’s tax exemption program.
Certified Enrollment:
Auditors said the district overstated its certified enrollment by 1.00 student.
There were also variances in supplemental weighting, according to the audit report. Supplementary weighting was overstated by 0.046.
Auditors advised the district to contact the Iowa Department of Education.
