Tri-Center Community School District’s superintendent will receive statewide recognition from the School Administrators of Iowa.
Angela Huseman was nominated for the 2019-20 Iowa Superintendent of the Year award sponsored by the SAI after serving as superintendent for only three years.
“SAI is pleased to recognize school system leaders who are dedicated to creating meaningful change for the students they serve and their communities,” said Roark Horn, the association’s executive director, in a press release from the association.
Tri-Center recently entered a partnership with Career EdVantage, which will allow students to receive financial and career support from 11th grade through graduation, summer internships, part-time jobs, post-secondary education and the ultimate goal of a well-paying job in the trades. The partnership, coupled with the district’s involvement with Pottawattamie Promise and internship with Owen Industries, provides Tri-Center students with additional opportunities both during and after high school.
Huseman taught English in Waukee, Humboldt and Ballard before joining Tri-Center’s staff in 1998 as high school principal. She became superintendent on July 1, 2016 after her predecessor, Tony Weers, resigned. She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Iowa State University and her superintendent’s specialist and educational doctorate at Drake University.
Nominated for the award by her peers, Huseman will be recognized by the association, along with Cardinal Community School District Superintendent Joel Pedersen, who was recently selected as the recipient.
SAI, a statewide organization founded in 1987, represents more than 1,800 Iowa educational administrators. Its mission is to support, encourage and develop Iowa’s educational leaders and learners.
