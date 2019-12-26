Trio of Titan cheerleaders to perform in London parade

Don’t forget to rise early on New Year’s Day (consider it a New Year’s resolution) and check RFD-TV for the London New Year’s Day Parade or watch the livestream on lnydp.com.
The parade, with the theme “London Loves Life,” will step off at noon London time — 6 a.m. central time.
Three Lewis Central High School cheerleaders — juniors Sara Devault, Hailee Nice and Shayna Torres — will perform in the parade after auditioning during a Universal Cheerleading Association camp last summer at Lake Okoboji and winning Varsity All-American awards. Three Titan cheerleaders also performed in the 2019 parade.
The girls will leave today to fly to London and arrive on Dec. 27. After a couple days of rest, they will begin rehearsals with a group of 700 cheerleaders from across the United States chosen by the association at the camps they offer. They will perform in the parade in apparel provided by Varsity Spirit. The three Titans will be among the cheerleaders wearing red.
The parade will also feature “megaflatables,” All the Queen’s Horses, Veteran Cycle Club riders, Aston Martin Owners clubs, musical and dance ensembles from around the world, and choirs, marching bands and Drum & Bugle Corps from high schools and colleges in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Italy and Switzerland, among others. A total of more than 8,000 performers are expected.
Floats and performers will pass by The Ritz, Trafalgar Square, the National Gallery and other landmarks. A live audience of a half-million people is expected, along with a worldwide television audience of hundreds of millions.
In their spare time, the girls will visit Big Ben, Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace, the Tower of London, the House of Parliament and other attractions and see a production of the Broadway hit, “Wicked.”
The 21-member LCHS cheerleading squad, which includes students in ninth through 12th grades, is coached by Liz Hytrek.
