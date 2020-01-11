Two Thomas Jefferson High School seniors have won full-ride scholarships through an exclusive program that partners with prestigious colleges and universities.
Cynthia Salinas-Cappellano and Haily Collins were awarded College Match scholarships from QuestBridge to Emory University and Grinnell College, respectively.
College Match scholarships, unlike most, cover room and board, books and supplies and travel expenses, as well as tuition and fees. No parental contribution is necessary, and no student loan is needed, although arrangements may include a student contribution in the form of work study, summer work or student savings.
Both students will be the first in their families to attend college — which made it all the more important, the girls said.
“I’m definitely excited to be the first one in my family to go to college and have that experience,” Cynthia said.
“It’s a big accomplishment for my family and I,” Haily said. “It was just a relief to know that things would be taken care of and I could just enjoy the rest of my senior year.”
Both found out about the scholarship opportunity from their Talented and Gifted teacher, Lizzy Busch.
“Every year, I hand the information about QuestBridge out to students who are on my roster for TAG or who I know are planning to apply to four-year schools,” Busch said.
This is only the second time she’s had a student become a finalist in the competition, she said.
“For these two to both get it — I was just thrilled,” she said.
Cynthia, who also attends Council Bluffs’ Early College Academy at Iowa Western Community College, said she plans to study English and creative writing at Emory.
“I wanted to go to a school known for writing or screenwriting, because I want to create TV shows or documentaries,” she said.
Cynthia said she wasn’t familiar with Emory before going through the application process but found out some of its alumni became screenwriters. She hasn’t been able to visit the campus yet.
Haily plans to study math education at Grinnell and become a secondary math teacher.
She currently teaches students ranging in age from 5 to 13 at a local dance studio.
“I really loved teaching the little kids,” she said. “It wasn’t until this year I wanted to focus on older kids. I like calculus. I’m taking that, and that’s what sparked my interest in math.”
Just applying for a QuestBridge scholarship takes a lot of effort, said Spencer Mathews, director of the Early College Academy.
“It’s a very arduous process,” he said.
Said Cynthia: “I had to write a series of essays about my life, what I’m interested in.”
Applicants also have to fill out application and financial aid forms and send their transcripts and references from teachers.
Applicants can list colleges they would prefer and have to send materials to all of them, Mathews said. They choose from a list of 40 prestigious institutions that partner with QuestBridge, including Columbia, Duke, Princeton and Stanford Universities, along with Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Wellesley College and Yale University, among others.
“These are the cream of the crop,” Mathews said.
Mathews helped Cynthia with the application process and was very supportive of her candidacy. She applied to 12 colleges — the maximum allowed.
“She is outstanding,” he said. “She has a GPA of 4.3 — but she’s also an absolutely fantastic person. She’s just a very well-rounded individual.”
Cynthia served on the student council during her freshman and sophomore years and wrote for Mundo Latino Omaha, an English/Spanish newspaper, during her sophomore and junior years, as well as writing letters to the editor, she said. She helped with the Omaha Women’s Day March and organized health fairs sponsored by Planned Parenthood.
She is a counselor in training for Inclusive Communities, a nonprofit organization that provides education and advocacy on diversity and inclusion. During a previous school year, she circulated a petition at Thomas Jefferson asking for a centrally located, gender-neutral restroom. She collected almost 300 signatures and submitted a statement to the board of education, and the school built a new restroom that was designated gender neutral.
Haily has a GPA of 4.2 and has taken advanced-placement courses in math, English and other subjects.
“I’ve been taking advanced math since I was in seventh grade,” she said.
Haily is secretary of T.J.’s National Honor Society chapter, president of the Human Rights Club and mentors freshmen. She is involved in youth leadership. She has been involved in theater at T.J. and served as sound technician for the school’s most recent production, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.”
“She has a lot of leadership roles here in the building, and she’s very good at those,” Busch said.
Grinnell was Haily’s first choice.
“It was important to me to be close to home,” she said.
Haily and her parents visited the college two years ago and again in November 2019.
“My parents absolutely loved it,” she said. “They said ‘you’re going here even if you don’t get QuestBridge.’”
Both of the students are very deserving and “highly capable,” Busch said.
“They’re just really outstanding all around,” she said. “They’re the kind of people who are going to be successful wherever they go — and I think they will change the world.”
