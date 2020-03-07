U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Third District, is accepting entries for the 2020 High School Congressional Art Competition.
Every spring, the Congressional Art Institute sponsors the Artistic Discovery Contest to recognize and encourage artistic talent across the nation.
High school students throughout the Third District are invited to submit original pieces of art to Axne’s Council Bluffs or Des Moines office, according to a press release from the congresswoman. The final day to submit artwork is April 22.
Each student may submit one piece of artwork. There is no limit to the number of submissions per school. The artwork must be an original piece no more than 28 inches by 28 inches, 4 inches in depth and may not weigh more than 15 pounds, the press release stated.
Submissions may be sent to Axne’s office at one of the following locations: 501 Fifth Ave., Council Bluffs, IA 51503; or 400 E. Court Ave. Suite 346, Des Moines, IA 50309. Alternatively, participants can take a photo of their work and email it to IA03.ArtContest@mail.house.gov.
The submission must also include a student information and release form, available at house.gov/sites/default/files/uploads/documents/2019-Student-Release-Form-fillable.pdf, and a 100- to 200-word summary of the piece. These must be attached to the email or printed and sent with the artwork.
For more information, see axne.house.gov/art-competition and scroll down under “Services.”
