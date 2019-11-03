Students at Underwood High School did a random act of kindness in October in memory of a fellow Underwood Eagle.
They collected food, personal hygiene and household products for the Minden Food Pantry. The project was done in memory of ShyAnne Larsen, an Underwood student who was killed in a car accident on Oct. 19, 2018, she said.
“They had a food drive that was amazing,” said Geri Bjorling, who manages the pantry with her husband, Mark.
The students collected two carloads of goods and delivered them to the pantry on the last two Saturdays of the month, Bjorling said.
The drive was led by Underwood High School senior Andrew Baxter, a friend and classmate of ShyAnne’s, Bjorling said.
“The food pantry located in Minden, Iowa, would like to thank Underwood High School for their generous donations in loving memory of their classmate/friend, ShyAnne Larsen,” Bjorling said. “This #ShyAnneKind Random Act of Kindness will benefit many families in our community.”
The food pantry is located at the Minden Church of Christ, 106 Lincoln St., Minden.
