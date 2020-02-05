The Vocational Development Center has developed a program to provide workplace experience and workforce readiness skills for students with disabilities.
“Today’s Skills, Tomorrow’s Workforce” was launched on Jan. 22 with eight Adult Transition Program students from Council Bluffs, Lewis Central and Tri-Center Community School Districts, said Mark Stromer, Iowa operations director at VODEC. The Adult Transition Program aims to provide a bridge from high school to independence for students 18-21. Students as young as 16 will be accepted for the workforce program.
“We are excited about the opportunity for our students to learn the skills necessary for life after high school while being embedded in a real work environment,” Superintendent Vickie Murillo said. “While we strive to enhance students’ skills within our classrooms, the opportunity for students to learn while doing is something that we feel the Today’s Skills, Tomorrow’s Workforce program will provide.”
Participants will be in the program for one term — one semester or trimester, depending on the school district, Stromer said.
“At the end of the year, we’re going to evaluate that,” he said. “The next six months will tell us a lot.”
School officials sought out VODEC as a partner for the program, said Daryn Richardson, services development director.
“Council Bluffs School District approached us and said ‘we need a program where students are working in businesses in the community,’” he said. “There’s a big need for students to gain this kind of experience. Sometimes employers are hesitant about students with disabilities, and we can show employers what great workers they are.”
Chad Bartlett, assistant director of special education at Council Bluffs Schools, acknowledged the need for such a program.
“Student needs are ever changing, but one thing that has been consistent is the need to enhance the transition from school to adult life,” he said. “In the Council Bluffs Schools, we are always looking for workplace opportunities for our students, and building upon an existing partnership with VODEC is a perfect way to help meet the needs of our students.”
Lewis Central was also interested in participating, Richardson said.
“They had students they had already identified for a program like this,” he said. “The schools do a really good job of identifying which students would benefit from this.”
The initial group of students works at the YMCA Healthy Living Center in Council Bluffs doing customer service and janitorial work, Richardson said.
“We would like to see if we can get into a little food service,” he said.
Participants work two hours a day two to four days a week and spend two hours in a classroom on Friday discussing how things went and how they could go better, as well as learning job-seeking skills, Richardson said.
“The goal is for them to be able to keep a job,” he said.
Up to 12 students can work at each site, Stromer said. Participants are paid minimum wage with funding from VODEC.
“We provide the supervision,” he said.
In March, Planet Fitness will also become a work site for the program, Stromer said. There will be one VODEC staff member for every six students.
“They’ll probably do mostly the customer service and the janitorial services there,” Richardson said.
VODEC is working to get other work sites lined up.
“In Omaha, we’ve been successful at hospitals,” Richardson said, adding that there are a lot of non-medical jobs at hospitals.
“I want to make sure students get jobs quickly after graduation,” he said. “From the time they graduate to the time they’re employed, we don’t want them to lose skills.”
