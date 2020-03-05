“I do not like green eggs and ham,” Cyndi Merriam said passionately as a class of grade-schoolers crowded around and listened with rapt attention.
She wore a cat costume, red- and white-striped stovepipe hat and white makeup. As she read Wednesday morning, she held up the book “Green Eggs and Ham” and gestured. Her voice was very expressive but getting a bit raspy after reading Dr. Seuss books to several classes. Many schools highlight the books of Dr. Seuss — the pen name of Theodor Seuss Geisel — during Read Across America Week, since his birthday is March 2 and his books are appropriate for young children still learning to read.
It’s an annual tradition for Merriam, librarian at Heartland Christian School, to dress up and read Dr. Seuss books to students during this observance. She’s been doing it for about nine years — the first two as a volunteer. And every year, she’s been the cat.
“The kids love it, and it’s a way of getting the kids excited about reading,” she said. “It’s a fun time for them, and I enjoy doing it.”
Merriam’s assistants, Thing 1 and Thing 2, were also enjoying themselves.
Thing 2, played this year by sixth-grader Raven Gray, said she likes entertaining other students.
“It’s so much fun,” she said.
Thing 1, played by sixth-grader Neisa Capello, agreed.
“You get to spend time with the little kids — and older kids,” she said. “The little kids are more fun — they don’t complain as much.”
Merriam had retired from a career as a teacher when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010, she said.
“I had radiation in 2011, and I just needed something to volunteer at and give back my time,” she said. “This was a good fit for me.”
Although books by Seuss are famous for being silly, Merriam believes they also have some good sense woven into them. One tidbit others referred to this week was the following: “Today you are you! That is truer than true! There is no one alive who is you-er than you!” This is an excerpt from the Seuss book “Happy Birthday to You!”
