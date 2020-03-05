Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON... .GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS COMBINED WITH LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY GRASSES WILL CREATE DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS PARTS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. TEMPERATURES IN THE MID TO UPPER 50S IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA, COMBINED WITH HUMIDITIES BELOW 20 PERCENT AND WIND GUSTS OVER 40 MPH WILL MAKE ANY FIRES STARTS HARD TO CONTROL. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY... * AFFECTED AREA...IN IOWA, FIRE WEATHER ZONES 069, 079, 080, 090, AND 091. IN NEBRASKA, FIRE WEATHER ZONES 030, 042, 043, 044, 045, 050, 051, 052, 053, 065, 066, 067, 068, 078, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, AND 093. GENERALLY ALONG AND SOUTH OF A LINE FROM ALBION TO BLAIR NEBRASKA, THEN TO AVOCA IOWA. * WIND...NORTHWEST 25 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH * HUMIDITY...BELOW 20 PERCENT. * HIGHEST THREAT...IS LOCATED ALONG A LINE SOUTH FROM SEWARD TO NEBRASKA CITY. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&