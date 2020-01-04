An effort to raise money for a new clock for the exterior of Bloomer Elementary School is ticking steadily toward success.
The 1924 building’s original timepiece was removed years ago and replaced with a wooden face to maintain the appearance of a clock.
Organizers hope to raise $15,000 by February in the Save the Clock — It’s Time campaign so a new clock can be installed in time for a dedication this spring, according to Bloomer Principal Kim Kazmierczak. As of Friday, about $8,000 had been raised.
The clock will be “a gift to the community that everyone can enjoy,” she said.
The school is set to launch an internal Time for a Change fund drive, Kazmierczak said. Jars will be placed in each classroom for students to drop their change in.
“We’re going to have incentives for students to bring in change,” she said. “The top three classrooms will get prizes, and all the proceeds will go toward the clock.”
The Bloomer Parent-Teacher Organization also plans to hold another fundraiser, Kazmierczak said.
Some “interesting donors” have surfaced during the campaign, including the superintendent of an Illinois school district who grew up in Council Bluffs, Kazmierczak said. The superintendent, Alan Boucher, attended Bloomer, as did his father, uncle and other relatives. Boucher and his uncle both visited the school while back in the area.
“They were really excited about (the campaign) and donated,” she said.
Boucher donated $100.
The drive was kicked off on Oct. 21 with a launch party complete with a DeLorean coupe owned by an alumnus. A DeLorean, of course, housed the time machine in the “Back to the Future” movies, and a venerable clock in Hill Valley — stopped by a lightning strike — is a key part of the first film. Oct. 21 also happens to be the date when Marty McFly traveled into the future in “Back to the Future Part II.”
A clock has been a tradition at Bloomer since its earliest days — off and on, at least. The original schoolhouse, built in 1880, had a clock that was a popular feature, but its time ran out in the early 20th century, so to speak. School board members didn’t want to spend taxpayers’ money to buy more time for the ailing timepiece, so the board donated it to the county. The clock was repaired and installed in the Pottawattamie County Courthouse in 1924.
However, judges found its chiming annoying, so the bell was disconnected. The county later had the entire leaky clock tower removed.
When the new Bloomer school building was constructed in 1924, it included an electric clock, but the clock’s mechanism was apparently removed at some point.
A new clock has not been picked out yet, Kazmierczak said. The Save the Clock Committee is looking for one that will take visitors back to 1924 but keep time well into the future.
“We’ve been in contact with some clock companies that are interested in working with us,” she said. “Several clock companies have reached out to us.”
The new clock has to fit into a small space above the third floor of the building. It will have to be placed from the outside, which may require a crane or boom truck, Kazmierczak said.
Donations are being administered by the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation so they are tax-deductible. Supporters can give to the school or foundation or donate online at the foundation’s website, cbsf.org.
