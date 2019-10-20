A community member has launched a write-in campaign for a seat on the Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education.
Ryan Batt of Council Bluffs began his effort on Oct. 13.
Chief among his concerns — and decision to run — is the way the district handles complaints filed against teachers. He cited a recent investigation involving a teacher in the district that was ultimately dismissed after the Pottawattamie County Attorney’s Office found the teacher had not done anything that constituted criminal behavior.
Along those lines, “a number of teachers and people in the area don’t feel the school district is doing enough to protect teachers and students” from students who are acting out — “children who are going off the deep end destroying classrooms and possibly hurting other students,” Batt said.
“I think the district needs to look more at mental health issues,” he said.
Teachers and paraeducators who are hit by students can do very little because of liability issues, Batt said.
“If kids punch them, they’re on the line legally,” he said, but acknowledged that it isn’t a local issue.
School employees also feel like they’re being muzzled by the school district, Batt said.
“A number of teachers at College View feel if they speak their minds, they’ll get terminated or transferred.”
Batt wants to “give teachers a voice,” he said.
“It seems like our board right now is full of “yes men,” and there’s never any critical thought,” he said.
Batt, 43, was born and raised in Council Bluffs, attended Kirn Middle School and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1994. He and his wife, Nikki, have a son who’s a freshman at A.L. and a daughter who is in fourth grade at College View, where Batt is a member of the Parent-Teacher Organization. He has a stepdaughter, Brittany, who is attending Iowa Western Community College.
“I have an investment in the future of our school district,” he said.
Batt is the owner of Batt Insurance Services, which opened in March 2018. He has coached Little League Baseball and softball teams and served as an umpire. He served as a scoutmaster for what he called the largest Cub Scout pack in the city. He feels he has demonstrated that he cares about children.
