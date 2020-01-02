OMAHA — Young artists from southwest Iowa and Nebraska have the chance to showcase their work and earn accolades this week at the Area High School Art Exhibition.
The Artists Cooperative Gallery in Omaha is showing work from students from 10 area high schools, including five in Iowa — Abraham Lincoln, Lewis Central, Thomas Jefferson, Glenwood and Treynor.
“We do this to feature local high school kids,” said Thomas Hamilton, a charter member of the cooperative who taught at Lewis Central for 34 years. “The whole essence of teaching is finding kids doing good things and rewarding them for doing good things. There’s some dynamite work in this show.”
Hamilton said the idea for the exhibition first sprouted when his wife Kathleen suggested a high school wall at the gallery, which highlights student art throughout the year.
Hamilton explained that the cooperative, founded in the mid-1970s, is a nonprofit organization that looks to do outreach in the community throughout the year.
Art in various forms from area students hangs on the wall for the exhibition at the cooperative, 405 S. 11th St. Judges were on hand Tuesday to assess the work. An award ceremony, with a total of $800 in prizes set to be doled out, is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Friday.
“I’ve been retired for a while so I forget high school students are that capable of doing that high quality of work,” said judge Duane Adams.
Hamilton mentioned the handout to students asking for submissions to the exhibition says, “Students today, artists tomorrow.” He said he recently ran into a Council Bluffs student he worked with years ago who now owns a successful design studio.
“You don’t know how you how you affect students’ lives until 10-15 years down the road. That’s one of the things that motivates us to do this type of show,” he said, noting that along with Kathleen and himself, Nicki Luth and Katrina Swanson help organize the event. “This is an opportunity for us to find talented young people and display their work in a professional manner.”
A trio of judges — Adams, Richard Markoff and Mercia Joffe-Bouska — voted on the pieces. They brought with them years of experience as both teachers and artists.
Categories voted on included: first, second and third place for two-dimensional art, first, second and third in three-dimensional and best in show.
Judges looked over composition, technique, shading and the overall result of the art. All three judges praised the artwork while judging.
Overall, whether students earn a ribbon or not, Markoff said the important thing is for the artist to be able to show their work to the public.
“As adults or students you have to have a firm belief in yourself and your ability to grow and develop over time,” Joffe-Bouska said.
Along with the Iowa artists, work from Nebraska students from Bellevue West, Bellevue East, Benson, Plattsmouth and the Career Center is featured at the gallery.
After opening today the exhibit will remain open until Feb. 2.
