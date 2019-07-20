An office for presidential candidate Beto O’ Rourke opened in Council Bluffs Tuesday at 500 Willow Ave., Suite 204.
This was one of 11 offices for O’ Rourke that were opened during the week in Iowa.
This office in particular was chosen to be by the river as a symbol of engaging everyone everywhere, according to Frances Swanson, the candidate’s Iowa press secretary.
Iowa cities with new field offices include: Ames, Burlington, Cedar Rapids, Council Bluffs, Davenport, Des Moines, Dubuque, Iowa City, Ottumwa, Sioux City and Waterloo.
O’ Rourke was not at any of the office opening events this week although he is scheduled to return to Iowa this weekend.
His schedule includes visiting northwest Iowa for an AARP and Des Moines Register forum, two meet and greets in Sioux City and a town hall meeting in Sioux Center.
“Our team is building a campaign where every Iowan’s voice is included. Our organizers are working to engage everyone, so please come by the office,” Swanson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.