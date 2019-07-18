Some 200 people arrived at The Grass Wagon in Council Bluffs early Wednesday to listen to presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Connie Gronstal, a cancer survivor, described herself “like a family friend” of Biden’s speaking of her families’ history with the politician before she introduced Biden shortly after 11 a.m.
Those in the room stood and cheered as Biden greeted Gronstal and reached the podium.
“Good afternoon, Council Bluffs. It’s great to be back,” he said.
During his nearly half hour speech, Biden had focused on three issues he described as rebuilding the middle class, healthcare and his vision for America.
He described middle class values as knowing your kid is safe going outside to play, having good public education, having the opportunities for all children to go past high school and being able to afford that education past high school.
Biden pointed to healthcare as an issue for the middle class, with some middle-class workers unable to pay for their sick children.
Biden said for the first time in the lifetime of those in the room, most middle class people don’t think the same benefits and lifestyle will be available for their children.
He spoke about his plan for healthcare reform, including using a Medicare plan to make drug costs more affordable and said he didn’t want anyone to be charged more than 8.5% of their income for medical insurance
Biden said as he travels he always asks each crowd if they’ve suffered from cancer or lost a loved one from that disease, adding he plans to put an emphasis on researching cancer if elected president.
The idea of family and being connected was prominent throughout his speech.
“Our children are listening,” Biden said. “The president is the face of our country, a role model for future generations of Americans.”
Biden mentioned a few negative examples from President Donald Trump. He said he thinks America can come back from four years of Trump, but he feels eight years would change the character of the nation.
“Whether or not I’m the nominee, I promise you, I’m going to work like the devil to make sure a Democrat is elected president of the United States,” Biden said.
Biden left the podium to a room cheering, “Joe,” as he walked to ground level for photos and to shake hands with attendees.
After Council Bluffs, Biden traveled to Sioux City to close out his two-day tour of Iowa.
