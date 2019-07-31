Presidential candidate Joe Biden, his wife Jill, and “Team Joe” are coming to Iowa Thursday to open a new “Biden for President” field office in Council Bluffs.
The office will be at 536 W. Broadway, with the opening scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for the “Council Bluffs Office Opening with Jill Biden” event.
Jill Biden had been in Iowa the previous week speaking in Des Moines with her granddaughter, Natalie.
Both Joe Biden and Jill Biden will attend the office opening and other events in Iowa during the week.
