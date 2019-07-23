Democratic presidential candidate and New Jersey senator Cory Booker will visit Council Bluffs Friday.
This is one of four scheduled stops on his seventh trip to Iowa.
Booker will speak at The Gathering Room, 1900 Madison Ave. in Council Bluffs at 9:30 a.m. Friday. Doors open at 9 a.m., with the event estimated to be an hour to an hour and a half. It is recommended that those planning to attend RSVP ahead of time.
To RSVP, go to events at https://corybooker.com. Other Iowa stops Friday include:
- 12:15 p.m. — A meet and greet with Booker is planned in Greenfield at The Corner, 284 Public Square. Doors open at 11:45 a.m.
- 3:45 p.m. — Booker will attend a New Leaders Council Millennials Forum at Des Moines Marriott Downtown 700 Grand Ave.
- 6:45 p.m. — AFSCME Council 61 Convention will host Booker at the Des Moines Airport Holiday Inn, 6111 Fleur Drive.
