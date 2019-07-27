Democratic presidential candidate and New Jersey senator Cory Booker spoke to a full audience at The Gathering Room early Friday.
Booker came out to applause and a standing ovation, as he thanked the organizers and everyone that helped put the event together.
“I don’t want to talk about our policies right now,” he said. “What I really want to talk about is our values and why I’m running.”
Policy is important, but what was really important and helped vitalize New Jersey was the spirit the people brought out, Booker continued.
New Jersey was in a great recession when Booker took office, but since then the economy has grown, and the school systems have improved, he said.
He also stated he was a senator at the time and was passing bipartisan bills like criminal justice reform while the nation was divided.
He spoke about how his parents worked hard to get into a house that allowed Booker to get into a good school, only to encounter racism from a real estate agent that wouldn’t show them certain houses.
“My parents taught me the gardens have never been free of bigotry, hate and divisiveness. The question is when those moments pass, how will we respond,” he said.
If elected president, Booker said he would ask a lot of each citizen: to vote and increase their involvement in community volunteering to show support when needed.
“We have to run a race to unite Americans and new American majorities, the kind we had 50 years ago that helped us go to the moon,” he said. “I believe our generation can defy gravity once again, but we have to be careful not to use the tactics of that which we’re trying to oppose.”
Booker also spoke on multiple policy topics including the environment, gun regulations, health care, violence and more.
According to the independent activist group Greenpeace, Booker’s environmental deal is the second best environmental plan from any individual candidate.
His plan includes incentivising green products like electric transportation and other cleaner options, rather than giving tax incentives to oil companies and other resources that he said hurts the environment.
Booker advised he would work to increase the stability of places like Iowa which has seen billions of dollars in damage from flooding and extreme weather.
Booker also spoke about the cost of medication and health care, and discussed ways to make it more affordable “so it is a right not a privilege for the pharmaceutical companies to profit.”
He spoke on getting rid of medical patents and using Medicare and Medicaid to negotiate prescription drug prices, as well as reform for more preventative care and early intervention.
Booker was told about violence where a reporter was beaten and hospitalized in New Jersey, and the senator said he does not condone those actions or that use of violence.
He suggested people should be challenged more intellectually by hearing different views and speaking rather than violence.
“My question to you is, this is the moment we all have to question, what will happen to the dream of America?”
