Several Democratic presidential candidates will visit the area in the coming days.
Friday, Rep. Tim Ryan will speak at the Village Inn, 2937 W. Broadway, at 9 a.m.
Former Rep. Joe Sestak will speak Friday at the Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave. at 4:30 p.m.
For the first time on Sunday, presidential candidate John Delaney will speak in Tabor, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Jo-N-Go at 623 Main St..
He is expected to speak on the second Democratic debate, healthcare, climate change and why he’s the candidate to go against Donald Trump, according to Monica Biddix, the Iowa state director for Delaney’s campaign.
This is scheduled as a meet and greet, and is free and open to the public.
This is one of over 30 plus events Delaney has scheduled in Iowa after the second debate, which were held earlier this week.
Democratic presidential candidate John Hickenlooper will have a meet and greet at Barley’s Restaurant at 114 W. Broadway Aug. 8 from noon to 1 p.m. in Council Bluffs.
The former Colorado Gov. is set to speak on his vision for America.
The event is free and open to the public.
