Democratic presidential candidate and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is coming to Iowa this weekend spending part of Saturday in Council Bluffs.
While in the city, he will open his office and speak at two different locations.
Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
Sanders will open his new office in Council Bluffs at 217 S. Main St. It’s encouraged to RSVP ahead of time, but it is not required. Entrance will be free and open to the public on a first come first serve basis.
Saturday at 11:45 a.m.
A senior issues roundtable with Sanders will be held at the Gathering Room at 1900 Madison Ave. Council Bluffs. It’s encouraged to RSVP ahead of time, but it is not required. Entrance will be free and open to the public on a first come first serve basis.
Saturday at 2 p.m.
Sanders will host an AARP presidential forum at 2700 College Road, Council Bluffs. This is a ticketed event for AARP members only.
Sanders will visit the Iowa Farmers Union summer picnic in Nevada later that day.
Sunday, he will have a union workers and retirees coffee in Ottumwa, open an office in Ottumwa and have a rally in Fort Madison.
For more information go to https://berniesanders.com.
