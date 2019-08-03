Presidential hopeful Tim Ryan campaigned in front of a small, but enthusiastic crowd at a Council Bluffs Village Inn on Friday.
Ryan addressed potential voters on issues such as how to strengthen Democratic Party policies and how he plans to beat President Donald Trump head-to-head.
“I really think this needs to be an election about ideas,” said Ryan, who is serving his ninth term as the elected representative for Ohio’s 13th Congressional District. “Ideas about the future of the country, around education and around the economy. I’m trying to get the Democratic Party focused on working class issues. The vast majority of people in the United States are struggling to make ends meet.”
Ryan, clad in blue jeans and an untucked shirt, made his pitch to the audience about how to raise the quality of life for blue collar workers.
“I want us to get to the point, as a party, to start talking about the future of the economy and how we cut workers in on the deal,” Ryan said.
If elected, Ryan said he would create a new government post, chief manufacturing officer, an idea he mentioned during Tuesday’s Democratic debate.
“This chief manufacturing officer would report directly to me,” Ryan explained. “I want this person to position us in front of areas of the economy that are growing. There’s going to be 10 million electric cars made in the next 10 years — somewhere in the world — I want half of those to be made in the United States.”
Ryan represents a historically middle class constituency. His district encompasses Youngstown and Akron, former manufacturing hubs that once boomed, but have fallen on hard times.
President Donald Trump, Ryan claims, made huge promises to the beleaguered voters of his district and others like it, but failed to follow through. This failure, Ryan said, will give him plenty of cannon fodder, with which he plans to blast the president, should he happen to share a debate stage with him.
“I think I’m the best person to do this, because I’m from the state and the community that (Trump) made the biggest promises to on the economy,” Ryan said. “He said I’m gonna bring the factories back, I’m gonna bring the steel mills back, I’m gonna open up the coal mines. Those are my people. They’re white, they’re black, they’re brown — they’re workers.
“To have a candidate,” Ryan continued, “Who can go ‘Boom, you were in my district, Mr. Trump. You said you’d bring the steel mills back. Guess what happened? General motors lost 4,000 jobs on your term’. Put me on the stage with him and I will be like a junkyard dog on him. He is not getting away from me.”
Among other topics, Ryan also addressed climate change, proposing to focus on innovation in renewable energy. On healthcare, he said a single-payer option should be available to those in need of coverage, but he supports the private sector as well.
“I don’t think we should be in the business of taking people’s private health insurance away,” Ryan said.
Ryan, who is one of 25 Democrats vying for the 2020 nomination, stressed the need to get away from divisive politics and focus on the issues at hand.
“If we’re the party of new and better, we need to leave this left-right, polarizing environment that the American people are exhausted with, that I’m exhausted with. Let’s just solve problems.”
More information about Ryan’s policy proposals can be found at timryanforamerica.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.