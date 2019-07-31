Alan and Korrina Hughes from Glenwood have tied the knot in different ways.
The married couple, both in rodeo events, will perform Saturday at the Sidney Iowa Rodeo.
Alan has been team roping for 25 years and will be in Sidney with Brent Reichmuth from Humphrey. Alan and Reichmuth have been team roping together for the past 10 years.
“It’s really just a hobby for me,” said Alan. “It started when I was in 4-H in Mills County and the local bank had a ranch and they asked me to go out and help pick out 4-H calves on the ranch. I pointed to the calf I wanted to show at the fair and here came these cowboys chasing the calf, roped him and put him in the trailer. That got me hooked. I always liked horses and livestock but it was the speed that really made it a lot more fun.”
The Hughes are in the Prairie Circuit of ropers and barrel racing which includes Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma. Alan estimated he ropes in approximately 30 rodeos per year.
Preparing for an event is second nature anymore for Alan. “Keep your horse in shape, keep tack and equipment in good working order and practice of course,” he said. “Have been doing it long enough I don’t get a lot of jitters, I just go do it.”
Alan is also an auctioneer at Jim Hughes Real Estate in Glenwood. Jim Hughes sponsors the barrel racing event at the Sidney rodeo. “My dad, Jim, stepped up and became a sponsor and we have really enjoyed being a sponsor and have a good partnership with the rodeo,” said Alan.
Whereas team roping is a hobby for Alan, barrel racing is competitive for his wife Korrina. Korrina will also be in the arena Saturday.
Two years ago Korrina lost her best horse. On the third barrel at circuit finals in Oklahoma her mare broke her leg. She had raised and trained the mare herself. This year she will be on a young horse named Popeye whom she has also raised and trained. Popeye is five years old, which is young to be barrel racing.
“There will be things come up that a young horse has not experienced yet,” said Korrina. “I am a more nervous person but the minute I step on the horse the nerves usually go away. Your nervousness will feed into the horse too so you try to stay calm.”
Korrina said competing with a horse that she also trained has importance.
“When you win on a horse that you have raised and trained yourself it is not only fun and fun to win the money and be on top in finals but it is rewarding because of the hard work you put in to train the horse,” she said. “It is rewarding and fun from you doing all the work from the ground up. Winning isn’t everything but it is what you go for when you are going.”
Korrina said she loved barrel racing since she was a little kid. At age 8 she bought a horse, paying for half of it with her parents, that she showed at the fair for 4-H. The barrel training at home was only the beginning of her competitive spirit.
“I would set up barrels at home and run through them,” said Korrina. “My parents would not buy me anything for barrel racing. They said when I could afford a truck, trailer and horse, I could go,” she chuckled. “When I was a sophomore in college I was able to do that.”
Korrina has been barrel racing professionally for 12 years.
“It is getting easier to prepare myself,” said Korrina. “As my kids get older it is getting easier. The biggest thing is to keep a positive mind and go over the run in your head over and over again with everything happening correctly. No bad thoughts. No what ifs. If you give it your all and do your best, everything else falls into place.”
Korrina has already won at the pro rodeo in Wahoo, Nebraksa, and Crete, Nebraska, and came in second in Ponca, Nebraska. so far this year. This week she will start off in Kansas at Hills City, Phillipsburg, Abilene, Dodge City and then in Iowa at Carson and finish the week in Sidney.
The rodeo brought Alan and Korrina together and they now have four children Logan age 13, Haylee age 11, Kelsey age 9 and Tessa age 7 who have the same love for the rodeo as they do. Their children are competing in amateur rodeos. The Hughes raises their own horses and have 12 horses. “It is a big family process,” said Korrina. “Everyone works together and we like to do this as a family. The kids work hard and we expect that.”
The Hughes are grateful for all the support the Sidney rodeo receives.
“We really appreciate entering and competing in Sidney,” said Alan. “The Sidney Iowa Rodeo is one of our favorite rodeos of the year and it is a good, quality rodeo.” “We appreciate all the volunteers that help put on the Sidney rodeo.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.