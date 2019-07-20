Council Bluffs, IA (51503)

Today

Mostly sunny in the morning with isolated thunderstorms developing later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 95F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.