You’re probably wondering why you are reading this column so quickly. Especially since you just read my column just a few days ago.
Millie came into SOLAS foster care with her brother, Moose. They were darling little orphans. Millie is a playful and loving kitten who really loves to purr.
Bottle babies typically love their foster parents who are constantly giving them attention, feeding them and, of course loving them! Millie also loves to sit on your lap.
Millie has already been spayed, is current on shots, is wormed and microchipped. They are truly bonded and it would be wonderful if Millie and her brother, Moose, could be adopted together.
Elanora is a Siamese Lynx Point who is about 2-years-old. She’s a “plus size” feline who loves to cuddle and be brushed. She’s also very calm and laid back. Ellie has bright beautiful twinkling blue eyes.
Pick A Pooch 2019 is here! If you’re looking to add a kitten, cat or a canine companion to your family please join SOLAS this Sunday to meet your new family member or members.
SOLAS will have adults and kittens available for adoption. They are already spayed or neutered, current on vaccinations, dewormed and microchipped. We hope that you’ll come to the Ralston Arena this weekend and go home with a cat or kitten from SOLAS. That would be “purrfect.”
