Support Our Local Animal Shelter would like to thank everyone who attended the Pick-A-Pooch Event, volunteered or adopted last weekend. SOLAS had a dog adoption (the adorable Pomeranian) and five darling little kittens also found their “furever” home!
Boots is a 1-year-old stunning lady cat who gets along great with other cats — but we’re not sure how she would be with children or dogs. Boots is, by far, the most affectionate cat that you will ever meet. She also loves to wrap her body around your neck. Boots has one very special requirement: she needs to have another companion cat in her new home. We recently found out that she gets very lonely if she doesn’t have another “cat companion.”
Durango is a big lean muscular guy. He’s also very affectionate — plus you’ll also feel his friendly head butts and there will be lots of them. Durango is not aggressive with other friendly cats. However, he prefers to hide until the drama is over with the bossy ones. But he’ll also stand for his space — if necessary. According to the kind person who took him in last year, he’d been living outside across the road in a shed. Durango will be a really deserves to be in a loving home where he can be safe and content. Durango will be a great feline friend for the lucky person who adopts him.
